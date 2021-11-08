CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Spiking with a needle ‘trend’ should be treated with same urgency as terrorism

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DgwIZ_0cqTSGl200

Spiking with needles in nightclubs should be treated with the same urgency as terrorism, a Parliament debate heard.

MPs considered a petition, created by university graduate Hannah Thomson, calling on the Government to make it law for nightclubs to search guests on arrival to prevent “harmful weapons” entering.

Miss Thomson, 24, started the petition, which now has over 172,000 signatures, due to her concerns over the spate of needle spiking and realising she had never been searched in her four years at university.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i2JGH_0cqTSGl200
Tonia Antoniazzi (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor) (PA Media)

Speaking at the Westminster Hall debate, Gower MP Tonia Antoniazzi said: “It is becoming a craze, a trend and it needs to be taken seriously by everyone. Will we have to wait for something terrible to happen before making a change?”

MP for Warwick Matt Western added: “The escalation of scale seems to be quite extraordinary. They have to treat it with as much urgency as terrorism. It is really alarming.”

The debate heard there have been 280 cases of spiking with a needle in the past two months, compared to 2,600 recorded cases of drink spiking between 2015 and 2019 in the UK.

MPs also heard police in Nottinghamshire were investigating 15 cases of party goers being spiked with a sharp object in the past week.

But the politicians commended a trial scheme in Devon and Cornwall in which novel drink testing kits were offered to clubbers, which could potentially be rolled out to the rest of the UK.

Ms Antoniazzi added: “Safety should never be about cost.”

Politicians also heard there was an “information vacuum” on spiking with calls made for police chiefs across the country to convene to uncover the full extent of the issue.

Wera Hobhouse, Liberal Democrat MP for Bath, said: “There is an epidemic against violence on women. Spiking through injection is simply a manifestation of this – make misogyny a hate crime.”

MP for Birmingham Yardley Jess Phillips claimed spiking was “by no means a new thing” but wanted perpetrators to fear the consequences of carrying a needle.

She said: “There needs to be more severe consequences for carrying a needle, carrying a needle is like carrying a knife, it is carrying a weapon – the only intention is to harm.”

The debate was heard as part of a wider discussion on violence against women and girls, described as an “epidemic of epic proportions.”

MPs called for education for young boys to stop such behaviour being normalised.

Ms Antoniazzi said: “I hate the word banter because it has consequences. More younger people are online with very dangerous pornography and materials, it needs addressing. Education is key.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

New health concerns for Queen after she sprains her back

The Queen has missed another major event after spraining her back in what is a new concern over her health. Buckingham Palace said the 95-year-old monarch made the decision not to attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph “with great regret” and was said to be deeply disappointed to miss it.
WORLD
newschain

Man charged with murder after woman found dead

A man has been charged with murder after the death of a woman. The body of 47-year-old Sarah Ashwell was found at her home in South Street, Wells Somerset, on the afternoon of Sunday November 7. Antanas Jankauskas, 38, of Wookey, has been charged with murder and is due to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Needle spiking: What is it and why is it happening?

Young women and university students have been reporting an increasing number of spiking by injection incidents while in nightclubs and other nightlife venues across the UK.In recent weeks, reports of such incidents have emerged in Nottingham, Exeter, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Nottinghamshire Police are investigating 12 separate reports of young women and men being “spiked” in less than a month.On Tuesday, South Yorkshire Police said that three women have been treated in hospital after suffering from suspected needle spikings in night clubs in Sheffield.Two of the women, aged 18, were discharged, but a 19-year-old woman remains in hospital in stable...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wera Hobhouse
Vice

A Single Mother With 9 Children Sentenced to Death for 114 Grams of Meth

A viral video of a single mother who was sentenced to death on Oct. 15 for drug-related offences is generating online discussion about women’s rights and capital punishment in Malaysia. According to local reports, 55-year-old Hairun Jalmani received the death penalty last week at the Tawau High Court in Sabah,...
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Needles#Nightclub#Pornography#Hate Crime#Parliament#Democrat#Bath
The Independent

Three teenagers in Texas dressed in KKK garb for Halloween before attacking a Black child with a Taser

Three teenagers in Texas allegedly dressed in costumes resembling Ku Klux Klan (KKK) robes for Halloween and attacked a Black high school student with a taser gun.Matt Manning, the attorney for the victim, said the incident took place in the small town of Woodsboro in Texas on 31 October.Mr Manning, at a news conference on Wednesday, said his client was not seriously injured, adding there were five other victims of similar attacks. The identities of the victim and the perpetrators were withheld by the attorney because of their age.“For you to dress up as a Klansman, you have a specific...
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

US women are being jailed for having miscarriages

When a 21-year-old Native American woman from Oklahoma was convicted of manslaughter after having a miscarriage, people were outraged. But she was not alone. Brittney Poolaw was just about four months pregnant when she lost her baby in the hospital in January 2020. This October, she was convicted and sentenced...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Clubbers kept inside nightclub for hours by police after girls ‘spiked with needles’

Clubbers were kept in a Yorkshire nightclub for around two hours after reports emerged that two girls had been spiked with needles there.Police attended Maverick’s 80s Lounge in Bingley, Yorkshire, at around 2:30am on Saturday following reports that two girls had been drugged, Yorkshire Live reports.Following the incident, Maverick’s has announced that it will be bolstering its security and upping the searches of those entering the nightclub.In a statement posted on Facebook later in the day, it reassured customers that “security measures and are stricter than ever with a thorough front door search policy.”They went on to add: “We have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
The Independent

Metropolitan Police officer sacked ‘without notice’ after pressuring girlfriend to lie about speeding ticket

The Metropolitan Police force has dismissed an officer without notice after he was found guilty of perverting the course of justice.Specialist firearms officer Richard Hammond was sentenced last month to 18 months in prison – suspended for two years – for asking his now ex-girlfriend to take responsibility for his speeding ticket.The 36-year-old, of West Kensington, was also told to do 250 hours unpaid work, and was told to pay a fine of £2,500 within three months.The Met Police has confirmed that Hammond has also lost his job.In the early morning on 26 August 2018, Hammond was driving home from...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Woman demands change after "strange" spiking at nightclub, and she's not alone

London — 19-year-old student Sarah Buckle was out clubbing with her friends when something went terribly wrong. "Apparently I started screaming and then throwing up and going unconscious and coming back around, and it was just this horrible cycle," Buckle told CBS News. "My friends, at this point, could tell: 'No, something's really, really wrong… She's not had too much to drink. This is something completely different,'" Buckle said.
DRINKS
People

Missing Georgia Elementary Teacher Found Dead in Mexico: She 'Made a Beautiful Impact in This World'

A missing Georgia elementary school teacher was found dead this week in Mexico, where she was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 30, multiple outlets report. Alexandra Morales, 24, taught first grade at Benefield Elementary School in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and the school's principal alerted parents in a Tuesday email (obtained by WGCL, WXIA and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) that Morales didn't return as expected from a trip to Guadalajara, Mexico.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Facebook says deleting account of slain marine’s mother who criticised Joe Biden was a mistake

The mother of Kabul blast victim Kareem Nikoui has been unbanned from Instagram after the company said it had removed her account by accident.Shana Chappell said her account was deleted after posting a tribute to her son followed by criticism of Joe Biden to Facebook, which owns Instagram.In a statement to The Independent, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed the removal of her account but said it was a mistake.“We express our deepest condolences to Ms Chappell and her family. Her tribute to her heroic son does not violate any of our policies,” the statement said.“While the post was not removed,...
INTERNET
AOL Corp

U.K. police receive dozens of reports of needle spiking in bars, clubs

LONDON — Police in the United Kingdom are sounding the alarm after receiving a growing number of reports of people being spiked in bars and clubs across the country, with some alleging to have been targeted with needle injections. Reports of nightclub spiking attempts have been headline news across the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

45K+
Followers
101K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy