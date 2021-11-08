CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

‘She’s trapped:’ 911 call describes moments after crash that critically injured beloved launch photographer

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. – Weeks after a head-on crash left Brevard County launch photographer Jenny Hautmann critically injured, the 20-year-old is recovering steadily in the hospital. In the early hours of Oct. 16, Hautmann was on her way to photograph a NASA rocket launch when a U-Haul truck drifted into...

