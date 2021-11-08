‘She’s trapped:’ 911 call describes moments after crash that critically injured beloved launch photographer
ORLANDO, Fla. – Weeks after a head-on crash left Brevard County launch photographer Jenny Hautmann critically injured, the 20-year-old is recovering steadily in the hospital. In the early hours of Oct. 16, Hautmann was on her way to photograph a NASA rocket launch when a U-Haul truck drifted into...
When Sophie Thomson stopped to help Victoria Police colleagues on her way to work, her world shattered in an instant. A cyclist had been hit and killed and the driver failed to stop. 'That cyclist was my father. My world instantly broke,' she told journalists on Tuesday. David Thomson, 60,...
HIALEAH GARDENS (CBSMIAMI) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident where a pickup truck crashed into a pedestrian, a school bus, and three cars.
It happened just before 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.
FHP says the driver of the pickup was traveling south on State Road 826 and got on the exit ramp to NW 103 Street.
That’s when they say the driver hit and killed a pedestrian.
Then, the driver kept going.
At the intersection of 103rd Street at NW 77 Avenue, troopers say the pickup hit a Hialeah Gardens Middle School bus, an Audi sedan, a Ford sedan, and a Honda...
The Tesla driver who died with a passenger in a fiery September crash near Miami accelerated to 90 mph (145 kph) in the seconds before he lost control and smashed into trees, federal investigators said Wednesday — a conclusion disputed by the attorney representing the driver's family. The National Transportation...
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — A Crater High School student is back home this week after a multi-injury crash at the end of October landed her in critical condition at a Portland hospital. NewsWatch 12 sat down on Friday with 14-year-old Kallie Michaelis and her mother, Megann, to tell their story.
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were killed and another was injured after their car crashed into a tree along Interstate 95, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday, troopers said a Dodge Charger was traveling northbound on I-95 near mile marker 187 at a high speed.
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating what they will call a domestic-related incident after a man was trapped under a vehicle Sunday morning. Eastern District patrol officers arrived at the 1800 block of East Madison Street just after 2:30 a.m. and found a man trapped under...
Five people were critically injured after a U-Haul van and a pickup truck collided Sunday night on the South Side. The crash happened in the 7400 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials. One of the vehicles ran a red light, fire officials said. Five people were...
CASSELBERRY, Fla. – A woman was killed early Friday when she was struck by multiple vehicles in Casselberry, according to police. The Casselberry Police Department said officers responded to the crash at State Road 436 and Semoran North Circle and found the woman in the southbound lane of S.R. 436 just after 12:30 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 7-year-old boy was critically injured after being struck by a car near Albuquerque’s Nob Hill. Witnesses told Albuquerque police the boy was walking westbound on the north side of Lead Avenue on Tuesday just before 5 p.m. Police said the witnesses told officers that they didn’t...
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police responded to a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in which a 3-year-old girl was critically injured. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, on Oct. 31 around 8:22 p.m., the toddler crossed Doolittle Street near Martin Luther King and Lake Mead boulevard, when a white van turned westbound onto Doolittle.
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people have been injured, one critically, after a head-on collision in Pike Road. According to Col. John Briggs with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near William-Stinson Road and Marler Road. A person was taken from the scene by helicopter in critical condition. Another person was taken by ambulance.
Newly released 911 calls capture the moment witnesses started to report the fiery crash that killed Tina Tintor and her dog, Max, on the early morning of Nov. 2. A first caller, Michael Leone, who previously spoke with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, repeatedly tells the dispatcher that he does not believe anyone is in the vehicle that burst into flames. He describes a Lamborghini and another car that is on fire.
CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were critically injured in a crash in West Englewood Sunday night.
The crash happened at 74th Street and Ashland Avenue.
The Fire Department said five people were injured.
Three were in critical condition, and two were in very critical condition – in emergency medical terms, they were taken to the hospital under traumatic duress.
Video showed a wrecked white U-Haul van at the scene, surrounded by red police tape. The van appears to have been involved in a crash with another vehicle.
The intersection was blocked off late Sunday.
Further details from police were not immediately available.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On game day – A family, who gathered at the corner of T Street and Stadium Drive, was not just there to support the Huskers. But instead, shed some light on their family member, 33-year-old Nick Jarecke. “There is a picture we chose to put on...
Seven people were taken to hospitals after two cars collided at the intersection of Willow Pass Road and Port Chicago Highway in Concord shortly after midnight on Oct. 31, Concord police said in a press release.
A beloved Montgomery County high school principal was killed in a crash while driving his son to soccer practice. Lower Merion High School’s Sean Hughes, who had been principal for 14 years, died in the crash Saturday morning, NBC 10 is reporting. His son suffered non-life-threatening injuries, reports indicate. Mourning...
By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead and two others who are in critical condition are among several people injured after a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Saturday, police said.
The man, a John Doe, was driving his Volkswagen Jetta southbound in the northbound lanes in the 500 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive at about 3:30 a.m. when he struck a Mazda 3 with three people inside, authorities said. After the Mazda was struck, it hit a Kia Optima, also traveling northbound.
The John Doe was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the three people in the Mazda, two men and a woman, were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital — two were in critical condition and the other in good condition. The man in the Kia, a 24-year-old, was in good condition and refused medical treatment.
Area Three detectives and Chicago Police Major Accidents are investigating. All Southbound and Northbound Lanes were closed at the scene as of 5:20 a.m.
Two people were injured — one critically — on Monday morning in a 3-vehicle crash on Norridgewock Road. Frederick Gonyer, 31, of Drummer, New Hampshire, was northbound in a tractor trailer on Norridgewock Road when he hit Thomas Scholtens, 63, of Fairfield as Scholtens was turning left onto the road from Middle Road, officials said. Scholtens told police that he was blinded by the sun and didn’t see the tractor trailer coming toward him.
