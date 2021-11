Medicare benefits would be expanded to include hearing coverage under a framework for a $1.75 trillion spending plan released by President Joe Biden on Thursday. Biden’s proposed Medicare expansion is less ambitious than some Democrats have pushed for. Currently, original Medicare doesn’t cover hearing, dental or vision benefits, and a budget reconciliation bill considered by Congress earlier this year would have expanded the program to cover all three. Proponents of the expansion argued that covering these benefits would ensure that older Americans received necessary care and would put original Medicare on a more level playing field with Medicare Advantage plans. Some Advantage plans, which are provided by private insurers, already cover dental, hearing and vision.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 17 DAYS AGO