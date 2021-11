Diet for a Small Planet (Revised and Updated) Fifty years ago, Diet for a Small Planet helped spark a food revolution. In the book—the first one to note the environmental impacts of meat production—author Frances Moore Lappé argued for environmental vegetarianism, practicing a vegetarian lifestyle due to concerns over animal-based industries and products. It sold more than three million copies. This fall, a revised and updated version was released in honor of the book’s 50th anniversary. In the new edition, Lappé offers ways we can address the current climate crisis and restore damaged foodways. It also features 85 plant-centered recipes, as well as new insights from Mark Bittman, Padma Lakshmi, Alice Waters, José Andrés, Bryant Terry and other notable chefs.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO