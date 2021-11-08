The Oppenheim Group Is Expanding Their Empire With a Selling Sunset Spin-Off

The sun is rising on two new agents at the Oppenheim Group. The trailer for season four of Selling Sunset introduces us to new agents Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan, brought into the brokerage after Davina Potratz left for a rival firm and Christine Quinn went on maternity leave. But not without a little drama, as things go over in the hills. See, Emma has a bit of a past with Christine. “It’s, like, a sensitive subject,” Heather explains at a party. “She was with Christine’s ex.” Add that to the drama already brewing between Christine and Chrishell Stause over her season-three divorce and Chrishell assures us, “I don’t hold a grudge, but I do hold people accountable.” Poor Vanessa is unaware of what she’s getting herself into. “I’ve had a lot of experiences where I’ve worked with women who are competitive,” she says in a confessional. “I know how to deal with that.” Girl, you haven’t seen competitive. Selling Sunset season four hits Netflix on November 24.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO