The Oppenheim Group Is Expanding Their Empire With a Selling Sunset Spin-Off

By Jillian Fabiano
E! News
E! News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Exclusive: "Selling Sunset" Stars Announce Seasons 4 & 5. Soon the Oppenheim Group will be selling more than just Sunset!. Netflix announced on Nov.8 that Selling Sunset will be getting a new spin-off show, Selling The OC, which will follow agents from the Newport Beach office. An all-new cast, including...

