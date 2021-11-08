CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

CANADA STOCKS-Canada's TSX hits 3rd straight record on U.S. cannabis report, global sentiment

By Nichola Saminather
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

* TSX ends up 100.72 points, or 0.5%, at 21,556.54

* Cannabis stocks are top five gainers on index

* Energy, materials sectors up 1.2% (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to close)

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index closed at a record for the third straight day on Monday, with cannabis stocks leading the charge on a report of a U.S. Republican-led marijuana legalization bill, and the Congressional passage of a $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill also lifting sentiment.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 100.72 points, or 0.5%, at 21,556.54, a record closing level.

“If there is some talk about (cannabis) legalization out of the U.S... any positive news on legalization and more usage,” is a good thing, said Allan Small, senior investment adviser at Allan Small Financial Group with HollisWealth.

“The infrastructure bill, passing that is big... and the U.S. border opening up is a positive,” he added.

The five biggest gainers on the Toronto benchmark were cannabis stocks Cronos Group, Tilray Inc , Canopy Growth , Aurora Cannabis and OrganiGram Holdings.

Cannabis news website Marijuana Moment reported here Friday that a preliminary Republican-led bill to legalize and tax cannabis was being circulated, with a final version expected to be filed later this month.

The healthcare sector, which includes cannabis stocks, surged 8%.

The passage on Friday of a long-delayed $1 trillion infrastructure bill by the U.S. House of Representatives also boosted sentiment globally, with Canada expected to be among the beneficiaries of the resulting increase in demand for materials.

This also lifted oil prices globally on expectations that the infrastructure push will boost fuel demand.

U.S. crude prices were 1.2% higher at $82.22 a barrel.

The Canadian energy sector and the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, both also added 1.2%.

Gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,825.9 an ounce.

Sun Life Financial said it would resume dividend increases after the regulator lifted a pandemic-era moratorium on capital distributions. Its shares rose 1.1%. (Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Editing by David Gregorio)

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

2 Cannabis Stocks That Could Double in the Next 5 Years

Investors who buy individual stocks aim to outpace the broader markets over a period of time. But doing so requires a ton of expertise, patience, and foresight to understand long-term trends. Canadian cannabis stocks touched record highs soon after marijuana was legalized in Canada at the federal level. But these companies have grossly underperformed the broader markets in the last three years.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Tsx#Infrastructure#Republican#Congressional#S P#Holliswealth#Cronos Group#Tilray Inc#Aurora Cannabis#Organigram Holdings#Marijuana Moment#Canadian
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes reports a third-straight weekly rise in U.S. oil-drilling rigs

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by four to 454 this week. That followed increases in each of the previous two weeks, including a climb of six oil rigs last week, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, climbed by six to stand at 556, according to Baker Hughes. December West Texas Intermediate crude continued to trade lower, down 89 cents, or 1.1%, at $80.70 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches up as healthcare, tech shares jump

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index inched higher at open on Friday aided by gains in healthcare and technology stocks, en route to its second straight weekly rise. At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 4.64 points, or 0.07%, at 21,586.62. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; editing by Arpan Varghese)
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Markets Mixed, Dow Down 3 Straight Days; RIDE Reports Q3

DIS - Free Report) Disney also weighed on the S&P 500 today, which finished in the green today but only by a smidge. The Nasdaq, on momentum strength from. closed up +0.52%, and the small-cap Russell 2000 won thec day, +0.82%. Singles Day in China was today, November 11th, as...
STOCKS
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-Pot producers lift Toronto index to record high

(Updates prices, adds analyst comments) Nov 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index extended gains to scale an all-time peak on Friday, keeping it on course for a second straight weekly rise, with cannabis stocks leading gains in the healthcare sector. At 9:45 a.m. ET (14:45 GMT), the Toronto Stock...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 2.38% to $231.19 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.00% to 15,860.96 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Moderna Inc. closed $266.30 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) rallied 1.20% to $165.01 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. Johnson & Johnson closed $14.91 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
STOCKS
investing.com

Canada shares higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.70%

Investing.com – Canada equities were higher at the close on Thursday, as gains in the Materials , Healthcare and Clean Technology sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite rose 0.70% to hit a new all time high. The biggest gainers of the session on the...
STOCKS
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-Miners drive TSX to record high as inflation risks bolster gold

(Updates prices, adds analyst comment) Nov 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index hit a record high on Thursday as miners rose on the back of stronger gold prices, with gains in pot producers providing a further fillip to sentiment. At 9:46 a.m. ET (14:46 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 134.37 points, or 0.63%, at 21,596.3, after hitting a record high of 21,602.12 at open.
BUSINESS
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits record high as miners track bullion rally

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index surged to a record high at open on Thursday, as miners rose on the back of stronger gold prices. At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 118.79 points, or 0.6%, at 21,602.12. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; editing by Arpan Varghese)
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

224K+
Followers
238K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy