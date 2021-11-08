CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans' top PFF grades from Week 9 win over Rams

 6 days ago
Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard earned the top overall Pro Football Focus grade during the team’s Week 9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Byard, who notched a pick-six off Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and continues to make his case for Defensive Player of the Year, earned an 86.7, the highest mark of any player on Tennessee’s roster.

After nine games, Byard has the highest overall (91.2) and coverage grades (91.3) of any defensive back in the NFL.

On offense, quarterback Ryan Tannehill compiled the top grade with an 82.0.

It wasn’t a great night for Tannehill, though, as he threw a pick and only mustered up 143 yards through the air. He did, however, score a pair of touchdowns, including one on the ground.

Now, let’s take a look at the top PFF grades on both sides of the ball. On top of overall grades, we’ll also be taking a lock at blocking and pass-rush grades, among others.

Top PFF grades: Offense

Overall

1. QB Ryan Tannehill: 82.0

2. TE Geoff Swaim: 71.0

3. WR Julio Jones: 70.8

4. RB Adrian Peterson: 67.4

5. WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: 64.4

Pass-blocking (starting OL)

1. RG Aaron Brewer: 74.2

2. C Ben Jones: 66.7

3. RT David Quessenberry: 50.0

4. LG Rodger Saffold: 33.2

5. LT Bobby Hart: 25.5

Run-blocking (starting OL)

1. C Ben Jones: 58.9

2. RT David Quessenberry: 49.7

3. RG Aaron Brewer: 49.2

4. LG Rodger Saffold: 41.4

5. LT Bobby Hart: 39.6

Pressures/Sacks allowed

LT Bobby Hart: 6/2

RT David Quessenberry: 4/2

RG Aaron Brewer: 1/0

C Ben Jones: 1/0

LG Rodger Saffold: 1/0

Top PFF grades: Defense

Overall

1. S Kevin Byard: 86.7

2. DL Jeffery Simmons: 79.3

3. S Amani Hooker: 79.0

4. DL Denico Autry: 71.9

5. CB Chris Jones: 71.4

Pass-rush

1. DL Jeffery Simmons: 74.6

2. LB David Long: 66.4

3. DL Denico Autry: 64.6

4. LB Jayon Brown: 60.0

5. CB Elijah Molden: 58.8

Coverage

1. S Kevin Byard: 85.3

2. S Amani Hooker: 74.0

3. LB David Long: 72.7

4. CB Chris Jones: 71.5

5. CB Elijah Molden: 66.2

Run defense

1. CB Chris Jackson: 73.5

2. DL Denico Autry: 71.6

3. S Amani Hooker: 68.2

4. DL Jeffery Simmons: 67.2

5. OLB Harold Landry: 62.5

Pressures

DL Jeffery Simmons: 9

DL Denico Autry: 6

OLB Harold Landry: 5

LB David Long: 2

DL Larrell Murchison: 1

