Have a Merry Breakfast and Give Back to Mesa Youth - Tickets on sale for Breakfast with Santa

Tickets are now on sale for Breakfast with Santa, a jolly event for the whole family! Proceeds from the breakfast benefit the youth and adaptive programs of the Mesa Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Department.

The event will be held Saturday, Dec.11 at the Mesa Convention Center, 201 N. Center St., Building B.

Two breakfast timeslots include a pancake breakfast, holiday activities and a photo-op with Jolly Ole St. Nick.

8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. with breakfast served until 9:15 a.m.

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. with breakfast served until 10:45 a.m.

Tickets are $7 for adults and children over the age of one. Gift baskets, including family movie night, family game night and more, will be raffled off at each event. Raffle tickets cost one for $2 and three for $5.

Tickets must be pre-purchased to attend Breakfast with Santa at www.mesaamp.com. Don’t let your kids miss out on a great family tradition! For more information visit: www.mesaparks.com or call (480) 644-PLAY.

Although masks are optional at City facilities, Mesa encourages visitors to continue to exercise precautions, including getting vaccinated, wearing masks if unvaccinated and staying at home when not feeling well.

Breakfast with Santa is sponsored by the City of Mesa; Mesa Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities; Walgreens and Personal Touch Catering.

Contact: Kevin Christopher

(480) 644-4699

Kevin.Christopher@mesaaz.gov