Protocols are only as good as their enforcement. Some issues come from insufficient protocols, but some of them come from top officials receiving crucial information and then not taking action on it. That latter conversation is key to the discussion around Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers right now, as that situation looks to be a specific test of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. One of the league’s teams appears not to have enforced those league-mandated protocols, and the question is now what the NFL response will be.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO