AMC CEO Adam Aron, who already has announced a push into retail popcorn sales and accepting payment in cryptocurrencies, waxed enthusiastic Monday at a flood of new ventures suggested by the chain’s 4.1 million retail investors. The floated ideas include everything from an AMC credit card and a return to movie producing to its own branded cryptocurrency. AMC may have been fighting for its life last year, when it staved off bankruptcy multiple times, Aron said on a post-earnings conference call. But it’s a new era thanks to cash the company was able to raise from a ballooning stock price early...

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO