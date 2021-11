Those who had a last shred of remaining hope for Nick Caserio, David Culley, and the Tyrod Taylor era, would point to his first six quarters, and how much worse they were with Davis Mills out there. Today Taylor returned to the field. The Houston Texans weren’t prepared by the Dolphins showing double ‘A’ gap pressure, spot dropping, and blitzes off the edge. Taylor was 23 for 42 for 231 yards and averaged 5.5 yards an attempt. He also had three interceptions to zero touchdowns. Was he rusty? Sure. Was the gameplan awful? Hell yes.

