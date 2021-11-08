CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Association of University Women–Racine Scholarships Available

By Racine County Eye
 6 days ago
The American Association of University Women–Racine (AAUW–R) is offering scholarships for women attending 2- and 4-year accredited colleges and universities.

Scholarships are awarded to Racine County women, with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or above, who are enrolled in the second half of their associate degree program, OR who are enrolled as a junior or senior at a 4-year institution by fall semester, 2022.

Applications and information are available on the AAUW–Racine website and are due no later than February 15, 2022. Winners will be notified on or before April 30, 2022.

AAUW–R also has a scholarship available for the National Conference for College Women Student Leaders (NCCWSL). This year’s conference is being held in May 2022 in College Park, MD.

For questions, please email aauwracinescholar@gmail.com.

About the American Association of University Women

The American Association of University Women advances equity for all women and girls through advocacy, education, and research. By joining AAUW, women belong to a community that breaks through educational and economic barriers, so all women have a fair chance.

To find out more information about the American Association of University Women, visit their website and its History page.

For more information on the AAUW–Racine, visit the chapter’s website or Facebook page.

Racine County Eye

The Community Buzz: What’s Up With Local Nonprofits

For a full look at what local nonprofits are up to, check out our nonprofit community feed here. Here’s a snapshot of the things you’ll find among our local nonprofits:. November is National Family Caregivers Month. Known as the “invisible workforce,” caregivers are constantly on the job without much recognition or thanks. According to AARP, 64% of caregivers find the job of caring for a loved one is “emotionally stressful.” Take a moment to read up on the realities of daily caregiving from Family Caregiver Alliance’s website and visit the Senior Companion Program, Inc. on Facebook below.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Racine County Eye

Veterans Day To-Dos

Thursday, November 11, is Veterans Day. Whether you’re in Racine or Kenosha, there are plenty of ways to show your appreciation to veterans in your area. While the video is available for viewing on the Kenosha County YouTube channel, it will also air on Kenosha Community Media (Spectrum Cable Channel 14 and Kenosha Community Media) Thursday, Nov. 11 and Friday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m., for those who would prefer a more traditional viewing experience.
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine Police Explorers Seek New Members

The Racine Police Explorers program is seeking new members. The youth organization, part of the Racine Police Department, is for people who are interested or considering pursuing a career in Law Enforcement. People between the ages of 12 and 21 years old are welcome. This community-centered group participates in scenario-based training on topics like crime scenes, defensive tactics, traffic stops, and physical fitness.
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

City of Racine offers Senior Volleyball Program

The Cesar Chavez Community Center is hosting a weekly senior volleyball program on Wednesday mornings. Senior adults are invited to play on recreational-level teams. The program is being offered by the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS). Senior Volleyball Specifics. Ages 50+. Wednesday mornings, 9:00 a.m. –...
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

