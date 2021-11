ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 3, 2021) The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management wants to make everyone aware that Rockwall County has a state-funded monoclonal antibody treatment center available for all residents in the area, age 12 years and older. This COVID treatment is available at no cost to the patient. This life-saving opportunity is available should you test positive for COVID-19 (they can perform a rapid test at the clinic, if necessary). A COVID-19 positive patient is eligible to receive the treatment up until ten days after system onset. The patient must be able to maintain at least 92% oxygen saturation without supplemental oxygen, and meet at least one of the health risk criteria. If someone can’t travel to a treatment center, they may be eligible to receive an in-home treatment.

ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO