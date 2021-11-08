Springdale man challenges for vacant Arkansas Senate seat

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man, Steve Unger, announces his candidacy November 8 for Arkansas Senate District 7, the seat formerly held by Lance Eads and the same seat Jim Bob Duggar is seeking to fill.

According to a news release from Unger, he served 31 years in the United States Navy, retiring at the rank of captain. The release says Unger served in various capacities including medic, surface warfare officer and chaplain.

Unger says he is running as a Republican. A primary election for all eligible political parties will be held on December 14.

Jim Bob Duggar previously served in the Arkansas House of Representatives for four years from 1999-2002.

He is best known for his family’s TLC reality television show, 19 Kids and Counting .

The special election will be held on Tuesday, February 8.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.