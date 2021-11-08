BBQ Allstars Barbecue Super Store to open in Southaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven-time world barbecue champion Melissa Cookston announced Monday that she will be opening The BBQ Allstars Barbecue Super Store in Southaven, Mississippi just in time for the holiday season.

The new 12,000 square foot barbecue and men’s leisure super store will be located in the Southaven Commons at 875 Goodman Road.

Store location in Southaven Commons

The goal is to have the retail section of the store open by mid-November.

Ultimately, Cookston hopes the store becomes not only a place for barbecue enthusiasts, but also a place that has a little something for everyone.

“I know that there are lots of BBQ and grilling enthusiasts in the Mid-South, and I wanted to create an amazing store for them” said Cookston. “I also wanted to create a store where there will be something for everybody. We’ll carry a big selection of gifts, such as leather travel bags, cutlery, and more. We will have so much space we are going to be able to offer the largest selection of barbecue and outdoor products around and be able to have a large area for cooking classes.”

The store is expected to carry a huge selection of grills, smokers, sauces, seasonings, and anything you could think of for your backyard barbecue and grilling needs.

A section of the store will also be dedicated to cooking classes including a large area for in-person cooking classes with broadcast and recording capabilities. The classes will be taught by local chefs and different barbecue personalities and will cover a wide variety of subjects such as making sausage, grilling, smoking a whole meal, and even how to make sushi.

Class times will be announced at a later date, but they are expected to be offered at least twice a week.

The store will also be the headquarters of Cookston’s new non-profit The World Junior Barbecue League so young barbecue enthusiasts will have a place to discuss their barbecue adventures and plans, have BBQ Bootcamps, and get helpful tips from of all the barbecue pros that will be in the store.

The World Junior Barbecue League’s mission is to engage young people in barbecue competitions and teach them invaluable life skills such as leadership, teamwork, strategic planning, organizational skills, and time management.

She sees the barbecue superstore as a positive place for World Junior Barbecue League members as they will be able to meet and spend quality time learning the ins and outs of barbecue.

The World Junior BBQ League held its first championship on Saturday, November 6th at AutoZone Park. Competitors took home more than $20,000 in scholarship money while showcasing their barbecue skills.

More information about the World Junior BBQ League can be found on their website .

