An emotional journey: Families reunite in U.S. with tears, balloons as COVID travel ban ends

By Editorials
West Central Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK/LONDON/TIJUANA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Paul Campbell had waited nearly two years to reunite with his German fiancée at Boston's Logan airport on Monday, the day the United States eased travel restrictions imposed on much of the world since the COVID-19 pandemic began. "I'm just ecstatic that she's...

www.wctrib.com

CNN

World's largest country moves to CDC's highest risk travel category

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Russia to its list of "very high" risk travel destinations this week. On Monday afternoon, the world's largest country by area (covering more than 17 million square kilometers or 6.6 million square miles), moved up to Level 4, the agency's highest risk category. It was previously listed as Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
WORLD
Birmingham Star

US government warns Americans to avoid travel to Singapore

The CDC and the State Department have warned Americans to avoid travel to Singapore, despite the Asian country dropping quarantine restrictions for vaccinated U.S. travelers. According to Johns Hopkins University, Singapore recorded a high of 70,374 COVID-19 cases over the last 28 days. On Monday, the State Department urged Americans...
TRAVEL
chautauquatoday.com

U.S. lifts ban on Canadian travelers

After nearly 20 months, the U.S. is lifting its ban on international travelers and opening borders to vaccinated travelers. For the first time since March of 2020, fully vaccinated Canadians are able to cross the border into Western New York. The border opened at midnight. Canadian citizens will need their passports and proof of vaccination.
IMMIGRATION
State
Vermont State
CBS New York

Families Reunited At JFK Airport For 1st Time In Nearly 2 Years, As Vaccinated International Travelers Allowed Back Into U.S.

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — International travel to the U.S. resumed Monday for tourists, as historic restrictions were lifted for those who are fully vaccinated. With these restrictions lifted for the first time in nearly two years, airlines warn travelers to prepare for long lines. Travelers CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge spoke to didn’t mind. They said they would do anything to finally see their loved ones again on American soil. “It was the best day of my life,” Jhuly Soares told Duddridge. Soares was picking up her mother, Maria, at the airport after she landed from Brazil, seeing her for the first time in what she...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
phl17.com

U.S lifts travel ban for vaccinated foreigners, travelers react

The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe. This will reunite many families, friends, and associates that haven’t met in nearly two years. This will also provide a boost for the airline and tourism industries decimated by the pandemic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KDWN

As Rules Ease, Travelers Head To U.S. For Emotional Reunions

CHARLES DE GAULLE AIRPORT, France (AP) — The U.S. is lifting restrictions on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, setting the stage for emotional reunions nearly two years in the making and providing a boost for the airline and tourism industries decimated by the pandemic. COVID-19 has upended lives in many ways including through travel restrictions. That has been felt acutely by those living near U.S. borders, where traveling back and forth was a way of life. Many others who live outside of the U.S. have missed out on important family milestones because of the restrictions. New rules go into effect Monday that allow nonessential travel across America’s land borders for vaccinated visitors. They also allow air travel from a series of countries from which it has been restricted.
LIFESTYLE
CBS San Francisco

U.S. Lifts COVID Ban On International Travelers

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A ban placed on international travelers to San Francisco and other cities across the U.S. from more than 30 countries during the height of the COVID pandemic was lifted early Monday. Travelers will still have to prove they are fully vaccinated and show a negative COVID test before boarding a U.S. bound flight, but local travel experts say this is important and a big shot in the arm for San Francisco hotels and businesses. Business traveler Mariano Gon from Santa Cruz arrived at SFO Sunday evening. “I just came back from Germany, The UK, and Italy,” said Gon. He...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Oracle

International students await lifting of travel bans to reunite with family

Malu Alvarenga, a first-year international student from São Paulo, Brazil, got sick with COVID-19 at the beginning of the semester. With her parents on a different continent and travel bans still in place, the looming thought of them not being able to visit haunted her. “I wanted to have my...
TRAVEL
capradio.org

Photos: Loved ones reunite as U.S. reopens to international travelers

The U.S. reopened on Monday to fully vaccinated international travelers from 33 countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe. Travelers reconeccted with loved ones at airports and border crossings. Proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test is required for air travel and those entering from Mexico and Canada's land borders only require proof of vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kyma.com

COVID-19 discussions threaten to tear families apart

U.S. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Discussions surrounding COVID-19 and vaccinations on social media have caused heated debate. Whether alleged misinformation is spread or others adamantly share their opinion, any talk of vaccines or the Coronavirus is a topic that many have a say on. One woman, who wished to remain anonymous,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Healthline

Will You Need Proof of Vaccination to Travel for the Holidays?

Here’s what you need to know about vaccination requirements before booking a domestic or international trip. With the holiday travel season here, you may have many questions and concerns about how the ongoing pandemic could complicate any plans you have to visit friends and family or take a winter vacation far from home.
TRAVEL
fox2detroit.com

Families reunite with loved ones for first time since COVID-19 pandemic as travel restrictions ease

ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's an emotional day for families as restrictions on who can enter the United States eased. The ban on nonessential travel from more than 30 countries was lifted Monday, allowing for loved ones to reunite for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. All non-immigrant, non-citizen travelers were prohibited from traveling to the U.S. during that time.
ROMULUS, MI
Watauga Democrat

Watch families reunite at the airport after US lifts travel ban

The United States opened its borders to vaccinated international travelers after nearly 20 months. CNN spent the day in three US airports talking to travelers and their families about what it's like to be able to see one another again. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing...
IMMIGRATION
BoardingArea

Onboard The Emotional First Flights Back To America Post ‘Travel Ban’

I’m not a particularly emotional sop, but I shed a tear on this morning’s flight from London Heathrow to New York JFK. I really didn’t expect to — but I did. I was all fine, all going well, settled into my seat for take off as usual, and a rare moment followed by roaring applause and the tears of others finally sent me over the edge. All these headlines about America ending travel bans became real.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

