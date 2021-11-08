Abilene man receives Land Heritage Award for 100 years of ownership

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene family was recognized by the State of Texas last week for 100 consecutive years of land ownership.

The Blackburn family has lived in Abilene since 1907, when David Franklin Blackburn moved his family, animals, and all of his equipment from Arkansas to the Key City in two rail cars.

They bought 484 acres southeast of town near the Abilene Regional Airport, which has since expanded to almost 1,000 acres.

David Blackburn brought with him his four sons, including David Harrison, who would eventually receive 160 acres after Blackburn’s death in 1922.

Harrison would tend to the land, growing cotton, oats, and wheat while managing several horses and Hereford cattle.

His son, Don Blackburn, grew up on the farm, even dropping out of grade school to come work with his father.

“We got up the next day at 5:30 a.m., hooked up the trailer and hauled rocks all day long,” Don Blackburn said. “The next day we did the same thing. The next day we did the same thing, and then by 3:00 p.m. on the third day, I said, ‘Dad, I believe I’ll go back to school tomorrow.'”

Blackburn would grow up in Abilene, graduating from Abilene High and playing baseball at Hardin-Simmons.

Don Blackbun (third) in Abilene High baseball uniform, courtesy of the Blackburn family

Blackburn said that his claim to fame was getting a hit off of former Dodgers pitcher Don Newcombe his freshman year at HSU.

Blackburn graduated from Hardin-Simmons and went into the transportation business, going back and forth from the farm until his retirement at 62.

“I was back on the farm at 63, and continued working until I was 84,” Blackburn said.

Now 88-years old, Don Blackburn made the call to Austin to apply for the Family Land Heritage Program, which recognizes families who have owned their land for 100 years or more consecutively.

It took eight months to process their application, as they had to prove their ownership with deeds and abstracts dating back to 1907.

However, Blackburn said they didn’t receive a call in August like anticipated.

By mid-October, Blackburn began losing faith, but the phone rang with the news that they qualified for the award.

Blackburn family receiving the Family Land Heritage award, courtesy of the Blackburn family

Don Blackburn and his family packed their bags and headed to Austin, where Commissioner of Agriculture Sid Miller awarded them Family Land Heritage award for 100 years of ownership and agricultural use.

“I wanted to call everybody in the country,” a smiling Blackburn said.

All that’s left for the Blackburns now is waiting for their Texas historical marker, which they will display by their family farm sign that sits in between the house Don’s father built and the house he lives in now.

