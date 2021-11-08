CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Orioles Claim Reliever Bryan Baker From Blue Jays

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles claimed right-handed reliever Bryan Baker from the Toronto Blue Jays, the team announced Monday. In his first taste of the majors, Baker pitched 1 inning...

baltimore.cbslocal.com

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Toronto Blue Jays: A Trio of Silver Slugger Winners

The Blue Jays had a trio of players take home Silver Slugger Awards Thursday night as the winners were announced. Marcus Semien takes home the Silver Slugger Award as the top hitter at second base, which comes a few days after also taking home the Gold Glove Award for the same position. Vladimir Guerrero Jr, who was announced as the Hank Aaron Award winner two days ago was selected as the Silver Slugger Award winner for first base and lastly, Teoscar Hernandez takes home his second consecutive Silver Slugger Award in the outfield.
MLB
FanSided

Blue Jays: Three free agent pitchers to stay away from this offseason

This offseason, the Toronto Blue Jays head in with a few question marks in regards to how their lineup is going to shape up for the 2022 campaign. Key players in Marcus Semien, Robbie Ray, and Steven Matz are heading to the open market and there is no indication if the Blue Jays are going to be able to bring any of them back for next season and beyond. There have been contract discussions with Semien and Ray and some theories as to whether Matz will receive a qualifying offer from the club but because the World Series is still going on, the rumour mill hasn’t really kicked into high gear at this time.
MLB
CBS Baltimore

Orioles Reliever Hunter Harvey Claimed By San Francisco Giants

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Orioles reliever Hunter Harvey, a former first-round pick, has been claimed off waivers by the San Francisco Giants, the Orioles said Friday. Pitchers Marcos Diplán, Chris Ellis, Conner Greene and Spenser Watkins, and catchers Pedro Severino and Nick Ciuffo have all been outrighted, the team also announced. Watkins and Ciuffo have been assigned to Triple-A Norfolk, while the other four players elected free agency. Known for his mullet and electric fastball, Harvey had a 3.42 ERA in three years with the Orioles. But he had problems staying healthy, throwing only 23 2/3 innings between 2019 and 2021. The Orioles used...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Mateo
Person
Dj Stewart
masnsports.com

Orioles lose Hunter Harvey on waiver claim (updated)

The Orioles made another roster move this afternoon and it eliminated a former first-round draft pick whose attempts at becoming a high-leverage reliever in the back end of the bullpen will continue in another organization. Multiple sources confirmed that the Giants claimed Hunter Harvey off waivers. He was on the...
MLB
Yardbarker

Blue Jays Must Prioritize Pitching

The Toronto Blue Jays are going to need to prioritize pitching this offseason if they are going to challenge for a playoff spot. The Toronto Blue Jays have their work cut out for them this winter. They are looking to build on a 91 win season that saw them fall a game shy of the playoffs. They are set to lose Steven Matz, Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien, which will give them an uphill climb just to replace them, let alone to build on 2021. Sure, they could re-sign all three, they’ll certainly offer qualifying offers, but there is no guarantee. They need an everyday third baseman, but more than that, they need pitching, pitching and more pitching.
MLB
nbcsportsedge.com

MLB Team Roundup: Toronto Blue Jays

2021 Record: 91-71 Fourth Place, AL East. Team ERA: 3.91 (10th in MLB) Team OPS: .797 (1st in MLB) Despite playing in the absolutely loaded AL East, the Blue Jays were able to finish 20 games above .500 while showing off a core that suggests even bigger things are on the way. After two seasons that flashed potential but didn’t overwhelm in terms of results, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. broke out and then some with a .311/.401/.601 slash, 48 homers and 111 RBI as a 22-year-old. Marcus Semien was signed to a one-year deal in the offseason and played at an MVP-level with 45 homers, 15 steals and an OPS of .873. His double-play partner -- Bo Bichette -- hit .298 while driving in 102 runs with 29 homers and 15 thefts. Add in an impressive full season from Teoscar Hernandez and half of a year (more on that later) of George Springer, and this was one of the best lineups in baseball. And the pitching wasn’t too shabby, either. Robbie Ray may win a Cy Young after fanning 246 hitters with a 2.84 ERA. Alek Manoah was one of the better rookie hurlers with a 3.22 mark after coming up from Triple-A. Jose Berrios impressed after a deadline deal with the Twins, Jordan Romano was a strong late-inning stopper as well with a 2.14 ERA, 23 saves and 85 strikeouts in 63 frames.
MLB
NBC Sports

Giants claim former first-round pick from Orioles

The Giants' signing of Kevin Gausman back in 2019 has paid major dividends over the past two seasons. Farhan Zaidi and the Giants' front office clearly are hoping for a similar result as the team claimed former first-round draft pick Hunter Harvey from the Baltimore Orioles, the Giants announced Friday. FanSided's Robert Murray first reported the news citing league sources.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Orioles#Reliever#Wjz#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Blue Jays#Era#The San Francisco Giants
Bleacher Report

Report: Marcus Semien, Robbie Ray Receive Qualifying Contract Offers from Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly giving second baseman Marcus Semien the $18.4 million qualifying offer, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Heyman also noted Robbie Ray will receive the one-year offer from Toronto. Every player who receives the one-year qualifying offer has until Nov. 17 to accept or reject it.
MLB
Yardbarker

Hernandez: A Toronto Blue Jays 2021 Report Card

Teoscar Hernandez was integral to the success of the 2021 Toronto Blue Jays. Despite missing 22 days due to a positive COVID-19 test result, Hernandez posted some of the best numbers of his career. Let’s prepare a 2021 Report Card for Hernandez. Jays From the Couch will publish report cards...
MLB
FanSided

Blue Jays: One of the biggest questions is out of their control

I’m confident the Blue Jays will aggressively move to improve their roster over the winter, but one of the biggest questions of the offseason is out of their hands. Ross Atkins and his front office team can do everything in their power to prepare the Blue Jays for the 2022 season and beyond, but one of the harsh realities of their situation is the strength of the AL East. Look no further than the Blue Jays winning 91 games in 2021, only to finish in 4th place in their own division and outside of the playoff picture. The Atlanta Braves won the NL East with 88 games, and we all know how that’s worked out for them.
MLB
Sportsnet.ca

Where could the Blue Jays look for next year's Steven Matz?

As the Toronto Blue Jays’ off-season begins in earnest, one of its most interesting figures in the early going is Steven Matz. While it will be fascinating to see what the Blue Jays do about the potential departures of free agents Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien, in the immediate term the course with them is clear. On Sunday, the team will offer each a qualifying offer in expectation of seeing both decline to safeguard draft pick compensation if they sign elsewhere. It would be foolish for the Blue Jays to do anything but tender the offers and it would be foolish of the players to do anything but turn them down.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnet.ca

Blue Jays' Guerrero Jr., Semien named finalists for AL MVP Award

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and second baseman Marcus Semien have been named two of three finalists for the American League's Most Valuable Player Award. Guerrero, Semien and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels were the top three vote-getters in balloting by the Baseball Writers' Association...
MLB
calltothepen.com

Toronto Blue Jays to finish second and third in MVP vote

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Marcus Semien had impressive years for the Toronto Blue Jays. Unfortunately, it will not matter in the AL MVP vote. Both Guerrero and Semien were named as finalists for the MVP award. However, they are joined by Shohei Ohtani, who is essentially considered to be a lock to take home the hardware.
MLB
theScore

Report: Blue Jays, Dodgers, Nationals, Cardinals interested in Heaney

Left-hander Andrew Heaney appears to be a popular name ahead of free agency. The Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington Nationals, and St. Louis Cardinals are among the teams eyeing the veteran pitcher, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Heaney is coming off the worst season...
MLB
Sportsnet.ca

At GM Meetings, dance begins for Blue Jays, qualified free agents

CARLSBAD, Calif. – These are still procedural days in the baseball off-season and Marcus Semien’s early rejection of the Toronto Blue Jays’ $18.4-million qualifying offer needs to be viewed as him checking off an agenda item, rather than ruling out a return north. Players extended a qualifying offer have until...
NFL
Sportsnet.ca

Blue Jays' Robbie Ray named finalist for AL Cy Young Award

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Robbie Ray’s dominant season for the Toronto Blue Jays placed him among the finalists for the American League Cy Young Award, while Charlie Montoyo finished out of the top three in manager of the year balloting. The Blue Jays free agent is up for the award against...
MLB
Sportsnet.ca

Star second baseman Marcus Semien rejects Blue Jays' qualifying offer

Marcus Semien has rejected the Toronto Blue Jays' qualifying offer, making the second baseman a free agent. Semien made the call on Tuesday, the same day he was named one of three finalists for the American League's MVP Award, along with teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy