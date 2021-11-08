Orioles Claim Reliever Bryan Baker From Blue Jays

2021 Record: 91-71 Fourth Place, AL East. Team ERA: 3.91 (10th in MLB) Team OPS: .797 (1st in MLB) Despite playing in the absolutely loaded AL East, the Blue Jays were able to finish 20 games above .500 while showing off a core that suggests even bigger things are on the way. After two seasons that flashed potential but didn’t overwhelm in terms of results, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. broke out and then some with a .311/.401/.601 slash, 48 homers and 111 RBI as a 22-year-old. Marcus Semien was signed to a one-year deal in the offseason and played at an MVP-level with 45 homers, 15 steals and an OPS of .873. His double-play partner -- Bo Bichette -- hit .298 while driving in 102 runs with 29 homers and 15 thefts. Add in an impressive full season from Teoscar Hernandez and half of a year (more on that later) of George Springer, and this was one of the best lineups in baseball. And the pitching wasn’t too shabby, either. Robbie Ray may win a Cy Young after fanning 246 hitters with a 2.84 ERA. Alek Manoah was one of the better rookie hurlers with a 3.22 mark after coming up from Triple-A. Jose Berrios impressed after a deadline deal with the Twins, Jordan Romano was a strong late-inning stopper as well with a 2.14 ERA, 23 saves and 85 strikeouts in 63 frames.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO