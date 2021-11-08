CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indigenous activists say the legacy of colonialism has limited their access to COP-26

By Ari Shapiro
KPBS
 6 days ago

There's something you can't miss about the people who've come from all over the world to be part of this U.N. climate summit. And I'm not talking about the negotiators, the politicians, the people whose job it is to be here. I'm talking about the thousands of folks who filled the...

Telegraph

I refuse to be lectured on climate change by the Keystone Cop26 brigade

I have one small objection to Cop26. They forgot to put the word Keystone before it. Proceedings at the climate summit in Glasgow got off to a disastrously slapstick start. In no particular order:. A fallen tree on the West Coast main line caused chaos, preventing delegates travelling from London....
Axios

Methane limits could be COP26's real legacy

On Tuesday, leaders of more than 90 countries will sign the U.S. and E.U.-sponsored Global Methane Pledge, which is designed to cut emissions of the powerful but short-lived planet-warming gas. Why it matters: The significance of this pledge at the COP26 summit shouldn't be overlooked. Though it's less abundant than...
BBC

COP26: Indigenous Amazon activist 'got death threats' after speech

"I think I said the right words because they attacked me." This is how Txai Suruí feels looking back on the speech she made to open the United Nations climate change conference, COP26. As a climate activist who grew up as part of an indigenous community in the Amazon rainforest,...
Bradford Era

Afghan American women reflect on activist legacy

As many worry for female relatives in Afghanistan as the Taliban maintain control, some Afghan Americans are also reflecting on the legacy of activism by generations of women, combating the narrative that Afghan women have no agency or voice. (Nov. 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...
San Diego Channel

Ahead of global climate summit, dinosaur tells world leaders to save the planet

Frankie the dinosaur has a message for world leaders: “Don't choose extinction.”. In a video produced by the U.N. Development Programme ahead of COP25, a climate summit in Glasglow, Scotland, a computer-generated dinosaur warns people about the threat of extinction. "You're headed for a climate disaster and yet every year...
ehn.org

Colonialism, the climate crisis, and the need to center Indigenous voices

We are in one of the most consequential months of human history as the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) is underway in Glasgow, Scotland. COP26 commences on the heels of a damning Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report in August, the findings of which were best summed up by the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, who called it "code red for humanity."
theenergymix.com

Indigenous Knowledge Must Lead Climate Solutions, COP 26 Opening Speaker Says

Sunday’s opening statements to COP 26 concluded with a powerful speech by Māori climate activist India Logan-Riley, who emphasized that Indigenous knowledge and culture have stood resilient in the face of colonizing forces and pointed to the urgent need for Indigenous communities to be empowered to lead global climate solutions.
KPBS

They're the invisible victims of climate change

There are many people who are vulnerable to the effects of climate change. At COP26, the global climate change summit now going on in Glasgow, for example, we have heard about the plight of "climate refugees." These are people whose ability to earn a meaningful livelihood is permanently impacted by unseasonal rains, harsher winters, drier summers and other impacts attributed to the changing climate.
The Week

Youth activists demand UN declare a climate emergency: 'We have had 26 COPs that have been failures'

With the COP26 climate summit nearing its end, Greta Thunberg and other youth activists are petitioning the United Nations to declare a "system-wide climate emergency." A group of 14 youth climate activists, including Thunberg, is filing a legal petition calling on United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres to declare the climate crisis a global level 3 emergency, The Guardian reports. A draft of the petition reportedly argues the "climate emergency — which threatens every person on the planet into the foreseeable future — is at least as serious a threat as a global pandemic and similarly requires urgent international action."
@wearemitu

8 Influential Indigenous Activists To Follow on Instagram

November is Native American Heritage Month, a time when we recognize the cultural contributions of Indigenous Americans and celebrate their unique traditions and practices. It goes without saying that the history of the United States has been marked by what can only be described as the genocide of Native American peoples. To date, Indigenous American communities struggle with poverty, addiction and mental illness — all byproducts of colonization.
Hyperallergic

Taíno Activists Gather at Christie’s to Protest Impending Sale of Indigenous Artifacts

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Taíno protestors gathered yesterday, November 8, at the entrance of Christie’s Auction House and the French Embassy in Manhattan to oppose an upcoming auction of sacred artifacts on November 10. In partnership with Musee de l’Homme, Christie’s France plans to sell off dozens of ancient Taíno artifacts. In a promotional video for the auction since removed from the website, the director of the museum, Andre Delpeuch, claimed that the Taíno people were “completely destroyed” — despite the many Taíno voices protesting the sale.
CBS New York

Activists March Through New York To Call For Passage Of Climate And Community Investment Act

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Climate activists marched to Gov. Kathy Hochul‘s office Saturday, demanding the passage of the Climate and Community Investment Act. Community leaders and environmental organizations walked from Times Square with handmade signs and a marching band. Some lied on the streets, chanting and singing. “Climate justice is justice, and the people who are affected by not having climate justice right now are the people who are always affected, who are always affected by lack of health care, lack of education, by over-policing — Black and brown communities, communities of more color, working class communities,” Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said. The legislation would generate $15 billion a year from corporate polluters to create green jobs and invest in communities most impacted by climate change.
The Independent

Was Cop26 a success?

After two weeks of negotiations, the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow concluded with a pact that its UN backers insist keeps alive the goal of limiting temperature rises to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.More than 190 countries pledged to reduce coal use and agreed to strengthen emissions-cutting targets for 2030 by the end of next year as part of the bid to limit dangerous warming.However, the watered-down wording of the final Cop paper attracted criticism for not going far enough on reducing reliance on the world's dirtiest fuel, with China and India among the nations to have blocked a tougher stance...
