Indigenous activists say the legacy of colonialism has limited their access to COP-26

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Climate activists marched to Gov. Kathy Hochul‘s office Saturday, demanding the passage of the Climate and Community Investment Act. Community leaders and environmental organizations walked from Times Square with handmade signs and a marching band. Some lied on the streets, chanting and singing. “Climate justice is justice, and the people who are affected by not having climate justice right now are the people who are always affected, who are always affected by lack of health care, lack of education, by over-policing — Black and brown communities, communities of more color, working class communities,” Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said. The legislation would generate $15 billion a year from corporate polluters to create green jobs and invest in communities most impacted by climate change.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO