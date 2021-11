We had a fall Sunday without the New York Jets losing. That of course is because the team was defeated by the Colts on Thursday Night Football. Today’s podcast is the rare Monday that isn’t a game recap. There is a lot to talk about, though, namely the quarterback position. Things are currently not settled. Most likely this is a short-term situation. Zach Wilson remains the team’s quarterback of the future, and there isn’t much to suggest that will change. However, the issue of the starter for Sunday’s game against Buffalo has intrigue.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO