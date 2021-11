Fans of the soulslike genre are experiencing a period of great excitement, especially now that the long-awaited Closed Beta Test of Elden Ring (Speaking of Miyazaki’s latest effort, have you already taken a look at our recent preview of Elden Ring?). Putting his majesty FromSoftware aside, however, there are really quite a few soulslike ones under development around the globe right now, like the up-and-coming WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers, a Chinese title that will reach stores only in 2024 (here you can find our preview of WUCHANG Fallen Feathers), or the very Italian Soulstice, which only in a few days will be the focus of a very interesting panel to be held at Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2021.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO