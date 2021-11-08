Durham man's body washes ashore near Cape Lookout

Morrisville, N.C. — An 18-year-old died in a crash in Morrisville early Sunday morning and three others were seriously hurt. Officials say that a 17-year-old was traveling west on Morrisville Parkway near Duck Pond Circle at around 1 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle and crossed a median. Two passengers, also teenagers, were thrown from the car as it rolled.

MORRISVILLE, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO