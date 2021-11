A PS5 jailbreak might be on the way as a group of hackers claim to have decrypted the PS5, allowing for significant future changes to the console. FailOverflow, a hacking group that also found its way into the PS3 several years ago, recently tweeted what they claim are PS5 'Root Keys' - tools hackers can use to decrypt files. With the root keys available, users could attempt to reverse-engineer the console's software, making exploits accessible and allowing unsigned (and unauthorized) code to run on the system.

