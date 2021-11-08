CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Malaysia-Singapore Vaccinated Travel Lane to begin this month

travelmole.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMalaysia and Singapore have agreed to launch an air-only Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) between Kuala Lumpur and Changi Airports. It is set to begin November 29. It allows fully-jabbed travellers...

www.travelmole.com

Comments / 0

Related
travelmole.com

Malaysia’s MATTA Fair returns this month

Malaysia’s main consumer travel fair is making a comeback later this month. The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) announced MATTA Fair will return on November 20 to 21, 2021 at the World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur. It is the first since late 2019 before the pandemic hit....
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Singapore, Malaysia to allow quarantine-free travel between both countries

SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Singapore and Malaysia will allow quarantine-free travel between both countries for individuals vaccinated against COVID-19, they said in a joint statement on Monday. The two neighbors will launch a so-called vaccinated travel lane between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport from Nov. 29, it...
TRAVEL
soyacincau.com

Report: Demand for KL-Singapore flight tickets spiked following announcement of Vaccinated Travel Lane

Flight bookings between Kuala Lumpur-Singapore shot up immediately after the two South-east Asian countries rolled back COVID-19 travel curbs. Straits Times cited travel platforms saying that bookings rose despite the lack of clear guidelines and outlines for the designated Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) as people from both sides looked forward to returning home.
LIFESTYLE
Aviation Week

Singapore, Malaysia To Relax Rules On World’s Busiest International Route

SINGAPORE—Singapore and Malaysia will reopen quarantine-free travel between the countries from Nov. 29 under the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) scheme. Prior to the pandemic, Singapore (SIN)-Kuala Lumpur (KUL) was the world’s busiest international air route. There were around 40 daily flights... Subscription Required. Singapore, Malaysia To Relax Rules On World’s...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travellers#Kuala Lumpur#Vaccinated Travel Lane#Changi Airports#Prime Minister S Office#The Second Link
travelmole.com

Government easing inbound travel restrictions for under-18s

The government is relaxing curbs to under-18s arriving in England. This means under-18s can skip self-isolation on arrival, Day 8 tests and pre-departure testing. They will still be required to take one post-arrival test. "By simplifying the rules for international travel for’¯all under-18s coming to England, we’re bringing further good...
TRAVEL
travelmole.com

Solo travel for over 50s females in Indonesia

Pura Lempuyang Temple is a popular solo female destination. When it comes to solo travel – one of the industry’s dominant trends over the past few years – the data is quite clear: women in their 50s and beyond make up the fastest growing segment. Whether it is to take time out or to meet new people, women of the baby boomer generation are now more empowered and financially independent, enabling them to venture out on their own.
TRAVEL
simpleflying.com

Once Joined With Malaysia Airlines: The History Of Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines prides itself on representing Southeast Asian hospitality across the skies. The flag carrier of Singapore provides a crucial role in connecting the continents via its hub of Changi Airport. The airline uses its fleet of Airbus A350, Airbus A380, Boeing 737, Boeing 747F, Boeing 777, and Boeing 787 aircraft to conduct its services to over 130 destinations. A Star Alliance member since April 2000, Singapore Airlines also uses its robust portfolio of partnerships to ensure its passengers remain well connected around the world.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Singapore
travelmole.com

Southeast Asia specialist Ethos Travel ceases operations

London based ASEAN specialist operator Ethos Travel announced ‘with great sadness’ its closure as most destinations it serves in Southeast Asia still remain off-limits for international leisure travel. "Only one out of our 11 destinations is currently (partially) open to UK travellers and as we face the prospect of uncertain...
WORLD
ftnnews.com

Malaysia to Reopen Borders to Int’l Travelers

Following the announcement of Malaysia – Singapore border reopening, Malaysia's National Recovery Council proposed reopening borders to foreign travelers by January 1, 2022. Starting Monday, Nov. 15, Malaysia will allow fully-vaccinated tourists from select countries to visit the northern resort island of Langkawi without quarantine. While tourists of this Langkawi...
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Cambodia re-opens to fully vaccinated travellers

Cambodia has announced that fully vaccinated foreign travellers can visit the kingdom without quarantine from Monday, giving a boost to the Covid-hobbled tourism industry. Travel restrictions imposed to tackle the pandemic put the brakes on Cambodia's burgeoning tourism industry -- revenue plummeted to $1 billion last year, down from nearly $5 billion in 2019, when the country attracted 6.6 million visitors. Prime Minister Hun Sen made an unexpected announcement on Sunday night that all fully vaccinated international travellers, tourists and businesspeople could visit the whole of Cambodia freely without quarantine from Monday. The decision overrode the previous reopening plan, under which popular beach spots Sihanoukville and the island of Koh Rong, as well as Dara Sakor -- a Chinese-developed resort zone -- were set to welcome visitors from November 30.
WORLD
positivelyosceola.com

U.S. welcomes back UK, select international travelers who are full vaccinated beginning Monday

After more than 19 months without traditional transatlantic passenger service, Orlando International Airport will once again welcome travelers from destinations including the United Kingdom and select parts of Europe who had been previously restricted from entering the United States by the federal government. British Airways saw a 900 percent increase in searches for flights and holiday packages to key US destinations compared with the week before immediately after the White House announcement of the travel restriction change.
ORLANDO, FL
theedgemarkets.com

UUM, Bursa Malaysia join forces to organise 'Investment Month'

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 9): The Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) School of Economics, Finance and Banking (SEFB), in collaboration with Bursa Malaysia under the aegis of the university’s Bursa Malaysia Chair, is organising "Investment Month" throughout the month of November to expose institutions of higher education to the financial and securities industry in Malaysia.
ECONOMY
travelmole.com

Industry Insights from our Local Travel Expert: Hai in Hanoi

We continue to delve deep into the lives of our local travel experts to see what we can uncover about our destinations. This time, we hear the story of Hai in Hanoi, of his early infatuation with all things travel, and why he thinks Vietnam is an incredible destination to visit.
TRAVEL
travelmole.com

Mauritius welcomes more than 80,000 tourists since reopening

Since the reopening of Mauritius’ borders to fully vaccinated visitors on October 1, it has safely welcomed over 80,000 tourists. Bookings through to year end suggest a targeted average growth of 25% in arrivals, Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority says. The reopening was only possible by the country’s exceptional vaccination programme,...
LIFESTYLE
Washington Post

Police searched a beer truck and found some $200 million worth of drugs, in Asia’s largest-ever meth bust

Police in Laos made a major narcotics bust Wednesday in one of the world’s most prominent drug-production corridors, resulting in what the United Nations said was the largest-ever single seizure of illegal methamphetamine in Asia. Laotian law enforcement discovered 55.6 million methamphetamine pills and just under 1.7 tons of crystal...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy