Cherry Hill native Allison Schwartz wants young boys and girls in the township and beyond to understand, recognize and celebrate all the things that make them who they are. That’s why the artist and newly minted author decided to take a big leap forward and publish her first children’s book, “Different Froggies, Different Toes.” Released on Oct. 1, the book had Schwartz crafting the words and message, as well as the illustrations.

CHERRY HILL, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO