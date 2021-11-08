Texas A&M-CC begins campaign against Texas Lutheran

WHO: Texas Lutheran University vs. University of Texas (Exhibition) From this point forward, November 1, 2021 will forever mark a momentous occasion. The Texas Lutheran Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns will meet for the first time ever as the reigning Big 12 champions welcome the Texas Lutheran Bulldogs to the Erwin Events Center. Tip off is set for 7:30 PM on the Longhorn Network. This will be the opening contest for both teams in this Division-I vs. Division-III battle. The Longhorns look to build upon last season under new head coach Chris Beard following a first round exit in the NCAA Tournament while the Bulldogs come in to the arena fresh off of their COVID shortened season that saw them only play 11 games and exit in the first round of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament. Today's game marks the return of Texas's native son, Mike Wacker, as the Texas Lutheran head coach and former All-American for the Longhorns will grace the sidelines for the Bulldogs for his 6th season.

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO