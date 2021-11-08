CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Texas A&M-CC begins campaign against Texas Lutheran

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 6 days ago

Texas Lutheran vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (0-0) American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Texas A&M-Corpus...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Reason TCU fired Gary Patterson revealed?

TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Texas A M Cc#American Bank Center#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc#The Associated Press
Houston Chronicle

Texas A&M's 'three one-game seasons' begin with visit to Ole Miss

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green knows the SEC Championship Game is in Atlanta, in what he says is the unseeable distance. “You can’t look that far — you can’t see it,” Green explained of the Aggies’ approach to surprisingly still being in the SEC West race with two league games remaining. “All we see right now is Ole Miss.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

CBS Sports analyst addresses Steve Sarkisian's future in Texas

Texas came into Saturday night’s game against Kansas dragging around a four-game losing streak and was projected to win – in a big way – and get back on track. The visiting Jayhawks had other plans, however, as the Longhorns gave up 57 points and suffered an inexplicable one-point loss on their home field.
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

Texas A&M football announces game against Auburn as a sellout

Earlier this season, Texas A&M had its second-largest crowd ever at Kyle Field, and the largest with the current configuration, when the Aggies hosted Alabama. Now, another game against an SEC opponent has sold out. No. 14 A&M hosts No. 13 Auburn this coming Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Central on CBS and the following is a release from Aggie Athletics.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Ledger-Enquirer

No. 13 Texas A&M out to end home skid against No. 12 Auburn

No. 12 Auburn has made four visits to 13th-ranked Texas A&M and each time the Tigers have left Kyle Field with a victory. The Aggies lead the all-time series 6-5 thanks to two neutral site wins but will look to beat Auburn at home for the first time Saturday to extend their winning streak to four games.
TEXAS STATE
Scarlet Nation

Texas Basketball: Exhibition Game vs Texas Lutheran Tonight at 7:30 (LHN)

Texas takes on Division III Texas Lutheran tonight in an exhibition match at 7:30 at the Erwin Center (broadcast on LHN), a matchup which Beard said in his press conference last week he will be treating more like a scrimmage than an actual game. This means that the lineups he uses tonight will not reflect the lineups with which he’ll start the season next Tuesday against Houston Baptist.
TEXAS STATE
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn defensive back Zion Puckett unavailable against Texas A&M

Auburn will be playing without a proven defensive back on Saturday. Sophomore defensive back Zion Puckett was not with the team during warm-ups for the Tigers’ game against Texas A&M on Saturday. Puckett, who has primarily played safety this fall alongside Smoke Monday, left Auburn’s victory over Ole Miss last...
AUBURN, AL
tlubulldogs.com

Texas Lutheran vs. Texas Game Preview

WHO: Texas Lutheran University vs. University of Texas (Exhibition) From this point forward, November 1, 2021 will forever mark a momentous occasion. The Texas Lutheran Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns will meet for the first time ever as the reigning Big 12 champions welcome the Texas Lutheran Bulldogs to the Erwin Events Center. Tip off is set for 7:30 PM on the Longhorn Network. This will be the opening contest for both teams in this Division-I vs. Division-III battle. The Longhorns look to build upon last season under new head coach Chris Beard following a first round exit in the NCAA Tournament while the Bulldogs come in to the arena fresh off of their COVID shortened season that saw them only play 11 games and exit in the first round of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament. Today's game marks the return of Texas's native son, Mike Wacker, as the Texas Lutheran head coach and former All-American for the Longhorns will grace the sidelines for the Bulldogs for his 6th season.
TEXAS STATE
Auburn Plainsman

Auburn drops match to Texas A&M

Auburn lost to Texas A&M Thursday night in five sets to mark its third straight loss. The Tigers now hold a 12-10 (4-8) record with six games remaining. All things started well for Auburn, after jumping out to a 2-1 set lead. But a 25-14 loss in the fourth set and a 15-12 loss in the fifth set prevented Auburn from gaining a crucial road win.
AUBURN, AL
tlubulldogs.com

Texas Lutheran Places 5th in SCAC Championships

LIVE OAK, TX -- Texas Lutheran's cross country programs traveled to Live Oak City Park in Live Oak, Texas to compete in the 2021 SCAC Championships hosted by Trinity University on Saturday morning. Women's Cross Country finished in 4th with 109 points. On the men's side, Texas Lutheran posted a...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy