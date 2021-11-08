CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Funded: A Tesla rival could raise $10B in an IPO this week, which would be the biggest offering in 7 years

By Cromwell Schubarth
bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Wall Street going gaga for electric car makers, Rivian, which has a local office in Palo Alto, is set to become...

Carscoops

Cadillac Buys Out Over A Third U.S. Dealers As It Prepares For EV Transition

Cadillac is getting ready to take on Tesla and other competitors as it transitions to the electric age by reducing its number of dealerships by almost a third. The restructuring has seen GM employ a buyout strategy with mostly low-volume stores opting in. The move will see the American brand have about 560 dealerships from the 875 it had at the start of 2021 and over 920 just three years ago.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Mimica, which automates RPA, raises $6M Series A funding led by Khosla Ventures

Mimica’s first product, Mapper, operates in the realm of “process discovery”, which “learns patterns from employee clicks and keystrokes” thus generating process maps normally take business analysts months to produce via manual effort. In other words, it automates the process of automation. Mimica has RPA teams who build software bots...
BUSINESS
AFP

Elon Musk sells $6.9bn in Tesla shares after Twitter poll

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold more than $6.9 billion worth of shares in the electric carmaker this week, according to regulatory filings released Friday. The 50-year-old South African billionaire sold more than 5.1 million Tesla shares, of which about 4.2 million were held in a trust. His massive disposal hit Tesla's share price, which slumped 15.4 percent over the week. Tesla last month became the latest US tech giant to hit $1 trillion in market value.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Electric Truck Maker Rivian Value Surpasses Established Car Giants GM and Ford

Electric vehicle startup Rivian is disrupting the auto industry following its record-breaking public debut on Wednesday taking it to a higher market value than legacy automakers Ford and General Motors. Thomas Speidel, CEO at fast battery-charging firm ADS-Tech Energy, joined Cheddar to talk about what the IPO means for the broader development of electric vehicles in the U.S. He also talked about the pressure Ford faces after its gas-powered F-150 had been the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. for nearly 45 years.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Lordstown has trouble shifting gears

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Electric-vehicle startup Lordstown Motors (RIDE.O) is having a rough ride. Compare it to peer Nikola (NKLA.O): both were targeted by short sellers, both are subject to investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission, yet they are moving in opposite directions. After a week when some electric-vehicle makers' shares soared, Lordstown is a reminder that volatility swings both ways.
ECONOMY
Autoblog

Rivian is now the biggest U.S. company with no sales

Add another milestone to Rivian Automotive’s blistering and surprising run as a new stock: It’s now the biggest U.S. company by market value with no revenue. The electric-truck maker, backed by Amazon and Ford, has unseated Lucid Group Inc., an electric vehicle peer with no sales to its name, at the top of the list.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Denver investor joins Intel and Porsche in backing Israeli sensing startup

Denver-based investment firm Varana Capital was part of a high-profile group of investors in Israeli sensing startup TriEye’s recent $74 million funding round. TriEye is an early-stage startup creating sensing technology assisting autonomous and driver assistance systems to see better in poor conditions. The $74 million round was co-led by Varana Capital, which was joined by Intel, Samsung and Porsche, among others.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Skanska puts 'green diesel' to the test

Straight Talk: Hiring and housing in a biotech boom (Cancelled) An honest and direct virtual conversation. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
crunchbase.com

The Week’s 10 Biggest Funding Rounds: Identity Startup Socure Scores Huge Round, Arbor Biotechnologies Lands Large Raise For Genetic Medicines

This is a weekly feature that runs down the week’s top 10 funding rounds in the U.S. Check out last week’s entry here. Investors seemed more inclined to spread their money across enterprise-focused tech this week, as identity and fraud prevention firm Socure led the way, raking in a $450 million round, followed by large raises by platforms that collect data for sales and automate workflow.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bizjournals

Los Angeles EV companies go public — plus other L.A. tech news

Plus Mythical Games, Daring Foods, and AppliedVR raise money for, well, games, food and VR. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
LOS ANGELES, CA

