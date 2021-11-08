The Funded: A Tesla rival could raise $10B in an IPO this week, which would be the biggest offering in 7 years

Cadillac is getting ready to take on Tesla and other competitors as it transitions to the electric age by reducing its number of dealerships by almost a third. The restructuring has seen GM employ a buyout strategy with mostly low-volume stores opting in. The move will see the American brand have about 560 dealerships from the 875 it had at the start of 2021 and over 920 just three years ago.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO