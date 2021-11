When guard Dhieu Deing committed to UTSA early in his recruiting process last year, he anticipated he would be stepping into a spot with a “perfect role.”. Averaging 19.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game at Dodge City (Kan.) Community College, Deing knew other schools eventually would’ve come calling. But as the Roadrunners enter a new era without the program’s two all-time scoring leaders in Jhivvan Jackson and Keaton Wallace, Deing figured minutes and opportunities would be up for grabs.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO