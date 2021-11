PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A western Pennsylvania farmer and his employee were charged in federal court for allegedly poisoning migratory birds with pesticide-laced corn. Robert Yost, 50, of New Galilee, and Jacob Reese, 25 of Enon Valley, were each charged with one count of conspiracy, one count of violating the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act and one count of violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman. The charges were announced Sept. 8.

