Chris Christie spoke to Brian Kilmeade about the latest on President Biden’s push for an infrastructure bill. Christie feels President Biden not getting this done before heading to Europe makes him look weak and is not good for America. Christie also discussed the latest Fox News Poll showing Republican Glenn Youngkin ahead of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia governor’s race. Christie feels McAuliffe is getting nervous which is why he brought in national democrats Obama, Harris and Stacey Abrams. Christie says Youngkin, along with New Jersey Republican Candidate Jack Ciattarelli, are smart for not nationalizing their elections and making their races all about their particular states. When asked about why New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy had Senator Bernie Sanders stump for him, Christie says Murphy is running for president and he needs the support of the acolytes of Bernie Sanders, AOC and Elizabeth Warren to help make New Jersey the California of the East. Christie added, “Anybody tells you anything differently is not telling you the truth.” that Murphy is not running for president.

POLITICS ・ 16 DAYS AGO