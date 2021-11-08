CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Janice Ann Buchanan 1940-2021

By Submit News to our Editor
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kmvhS_0cqTJgGL00

Janice Ann Buchanan, 80, passed away at her home in Atascadero, California, on October 11, 2021, after a well-fought battle with cancer. She was born on December 9, 1940, to Charles and Jeannetta Cox in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Janice moved between Oklahoma and California several times throughout her childhood. She met Wes Buchanan while employed at General Electric, and the couple married in 1963. The Buchanan family came to Atascadero in 1979, where Janice served as city hostess for several years, led a women’s Bible study for more than two decades, and was an active member of The Gideons International.

Janice was known for her unconditional love, selfless heart, and devoted walk with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a friend to all and an extension of God’s grace to every individual she came into contact with.

Janice is survived by her husband, Wes Buchanan; sister, Charlene (Harold) Fink; children, Tony (Deborah) Buchanan, Cherilyn (Tim) Malone, John (Teri) Buchanan, Richard (Tracey) Buchanan, and Dave (Deanna) Buchanan; four nephews, thirteen grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and many extended family members and friends.

Her celebration of life open house will be held at the Atascadero Gospel Chapel on November 14, 2021, from 2 – 4 pm.

Comments / 0

Related
The Paso Robles Press

Volunteers Needed For 37 Annual Thanksgiving For Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES — Thanksgiving for Paso Robles needs volunteers to continue their annual tradition to supply a free dinner to anyone. This is the 37th year of the Thanksgiving dinner, and volunteers have been given the green light to once again have a sitdown dinner at Centennial Park. It takes over 200 volunteers for this event, and the charity is approximately 100 short. If additional volunteers are not found, they will not be able to continue with the traditional Thanksgiving meal.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Thanksgiving for Paso Robles Returns In-Person for 37th Anniversary

PASO ROBLES — For 36 years, Thanksgiving for Paso Robles has provided homemade meals for over 1,200 people per year. In 2020, Thanksgiving for Paso Robles kept its promise to provide Thanksgiving dinner to those in need. However, due to COVID restrictions, volunteers created take-out meals and delivered them to the community rather than their traditional sit-down dinner.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
684K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://pasoroblespress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy