New research out of Florida Gulf Coast University shows dead fish help to fuel red tide. The dead fish were turned into fertilizer but not before they were studied. “The one thing we wanted to look at was are those nutrients available to red tide? How many nutrients are there? And the second part of it would be if they are a significant nutrient source what if we removed them from the water,” said FGCU Professor of marine science Mike Parsons.

WILDLIFE ・ 9 DAYS AGO