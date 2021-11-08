CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Infrastructure Bill would put technology in your vehicle to stop drunk driving

By WTVO
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — The House passed the Infrastructure Bill on Friday, and part of its provisions require all new vehicles will now have “Advanced Impaired Driving Technology” installed.

“It’s novel technology that will be able to measure your either breath or blood alcohol concentration — very rapidly with high precision and accuracy — without you doing anything that you aren’t doing now, when you’re interacting with your car,” Robert Strassburger, president and CEO of the Automotive Coalition for Traffic Safety, told MarketWatch .

“If you are over the legal limit, or some other limit that you might set, it would not allow the car to start, or the car would start but not move, or give you a warning, depending on how it’s integrated into a vehicle,” Stassburger continued.

The advanced vehicle technology standard is expected to prevent upwards of 9,000 deaths a year where current stats show 10,000 people a year die due to drunk driving.

The infrastructure bill, called the Investment and Jobs Act, says the U.S. Department of Transportation, requires the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to issue a standard for “advanced drunk and impaired driving prevention technology” in new vehicles no later than three years after the bill goes into effect.

