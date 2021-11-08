CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Rosalía and The Weeknd’s trailer for new collaboration ‘La Fama’

By Rhian Daly
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRosalía and The Weeknd have shared a trailer for their upcoming collaboration, titled ‘La Fama’ – scroll down the page to watch it now. The track, which will feature on the Spanish artist’s new album ‘Motomami’ next year, will be released on Thursday (November 11). The trailer features a...

The FADER

Rosalía shares trailer for new album Motomami

Rosalía will return in 2022 with a new album titled Motomami. Watch a trailer for the album, which features a snippet of new music, below via Pitchfork. El Mal Querer, Rosalía's debut project, came out in 2018 with a FADER cover story arriving the following year.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rosalía’s Long-Awaited New Album, ‘Motomami,’ Is Finally On the Way

Rosalía has shared a very short teaser for her new album, Motomami, which is set to finally arrive in 2022. The 17-second clip features a quick-cutting montage of striking visuals, including a sequence where Rosalía’s entire body appears to be covered in red glitter. The video also features would could be a snippet of Motomami title track, with Rosalía turning the titular phrase into a hypnotic rave-up chant over a booming bass thump. In the description for the video on YouTube, Rosalía wrote only that her new album would be coming in 2022. A rep for the Spanish singer confirmed the album title to Rolling Stone but did not offer any other details. Motomami will be the long-awaited follow-up to Rosalía’s celebrated 2018 breakthrough, El Mal Querer. In the years since, she’s stayed busy with a run of successful singles and collaborations. Her solo offerings have included tracks like “Milionária,” “Dio$ No$ Libre Del Dinero,” “Juro Qué” and “Dolerme.” She’s also collaborated with J Balvin (“Con Altura”), Travis Scott (“TKN”), Ozuna (“Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi”), Billie Eilish (“Los Vas a Olvidar”), and the Weeknd (“Blinding Lights” remix). 
CELEBRITIES
hazard-herald.com

Post Malone and The Weeknd share teaser of upcoming collaboration

Post Malone and The Weeknd have a collaboration coming out this week. The 'Circles' hitmaker the 'Blinding Lights' star both shared an audio clip of the song in question, 'One Right Now', on their social media profiles. And the former's manager, Dre London, unveiled the title of the track on...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Listen to a snippet of Post Malone and The Weeknd’s new collaboration ‘One Right Now’

Post Malone and The Weeknd have teased a new collaborative single titled ‘One Right Now’, sharing a snippet of the track. The brief audio clip, posted on both artists’ Instagram accounts earlier today (November 3), features both Post and The Weeknd singing. Post’s manager Dre London also shared the snippet on his own account, revealing the track’s title as ‘One Right Now’ and suggesting it will arrive this Friday (November 5).
CELEBRITIES
wfav951.com

The Weeknd & Post Malone Announce First-Ever Collaboration

The Weeknd and Post Malone have announced a joint collaboration. Both posted a snippet of a new song to their Instagram pages. You can hear them singing over a pop beat, with Malone saying, “I got one comin' all the way you want right now,” and then The Weeknd chimes in with: “You're a stain on my legacy.”
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé, ROSALÍA & The Weeknd Lead The "R&B Season" Playlist

We're practically halfway through November. In a matter of time, we'll be diving into the holiday season and a much-needed break to spend time with family and friends. However, it also means that we're inching towards the end of the year and there are a few artists who appear to be revving up for the release of new music, many of them A-listers that we haven't heard from since the pandemic started. Most are likely waiting for 2022 to drop a new album but fortunately, some have offered a taste of what's to come.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

