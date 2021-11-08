CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne Johnson Speaks Out on Early Cut of Black Adam: "Not Yet Satisfied"

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're less than a year away from the debut of Black Adam, a film that is poised to completely shake up the DC Comics universe as we know it. At the center of the blockbuster is star and producer Dwayne Johnson, who will be portraying the DC antihero after over a...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Black Adam Producer Addresses if Dwayne Johnson Needed Muscle Padding on His Costume

Last night was the world premiere of Red Notice, the upcoming Netflix action/comedy that's set to star Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. Many folks involved with Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions were in attendance, which means there were plenty of questions about the upcoming DCEU film, Black Adam, which will see Johnson in the titular role. Co-founder Dany Garcia was asked about the comic book movie by Variety, and she revealed there was no padding needed in Johnson's suit.
wrestlinginc.com

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Next Film Revealed

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s next project will be a holiday action film called Red One, according to Deadline. Rock will be reuniting with Jumanji director Jake Kasdan. Red One is being described as a “globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe within the holiday genre.”. Amazon Studios is...
MovieWeb

Black Adam Producer Says First Cut Is Complete, Promises Fans Will Love It

While appearing at the premiere of Dwayne Johnson's big budget Netflix movie Red Notice, Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia revealed that the first cut of Johnson's highly anticipated foray into the world of DC is already complete. Filming on Black Adam wrapped filming in July and with the movie being released in theaters next summer there was every chance that it wouldn't be too long before work on post-production moved forward. When asked about how the movie is coming along, Garcia was quite happy to provide an update.
purecountry1067.com

Dwayne Johnson Will No Longer Use Real Guns in Projects

Dwayne Johnson has vowed to no longer use real guns in any further productions after the tragic shooting on the set of the upcoming film Rust. We’re going to switch over to rubber guns, and we’re going to take care of it in post-production, said the film star during the premiere of his upcoming film Red Notice.
Cinema Blend

Black Adam Producer Teases A Serious Kill Count In Dwayne Johnson’s Debut

The first look at Dwayne Johnson’s highly anticipated entry into the DC Extended Universe, Black Adam, arrived a few weeks ago, and it was an electrifying introduction. The film promises to be an epic and action-packed affair with Johnson playing a powerful force that even the Justice league should fear. There was concern over the film not going for an R rating and instead opting for PG-13, but the crew seems confident that this choice won’t affect the action or story. Now, there seems to be even more evidence to support this, as a producer has teased the movie's serious-sounding kill count.
MIAMIDIARIO

Dwayne Johnson vetoes real guns on his shoots

https://miamidiario.com/dwayne-johnson-veta-las-armas-reales-en-sus-rodajes/. Following what happened to actor Alec Baldwin while filming a movie, Dwayne Johnson The Rock announced that he will stop using real weapons in his future projects.
NME

Dwayne Johnson trolls Ryan Reynolds in billboard prank

Dwayne Johnson has called out his Red Notice co-star Ryan Reynolds in a large-scale prank involving a billboard and a mom joke. The trolling took place after the premiere of the Netflix film, which sees the pair work together onscreen to take down Gal Gadot’s top tier criminal. Johnson took...
TVOvermind

Does Dwayne Johnson Need The Fast and Furious Franchise?

It looks like the ongoing feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson is taking a rather strange and unexpected turn. Well, the former has chosen to make the first move and the message he released to the public is seemingly a heartfelt request. What is the request? Oh, nothing important, except maybe patching things up between them so the former WWE superstar can reprise his role as DSS agent Luke Hobbs in the last two Fast & Furious movies. Now let’s just back up a minute here, because Dwayne Johnson himself has recently commented on his future with the Fast & Furious movies. According to him, his time in those movies is officially over. I mean, he’s technically not done with them, because I’m certain he’ll continue making more Hobbs & Shaw movies with Jason Statham. The first one was super ridiculous and loaded with the craziest action scenes and most hilariously corny one-liners. It’s an absurdly fun time watching that movie and the ending heavily implied that Hobbs and Shaw will have another adventure together. I hope they do and I will see it. In fact, I think I enjoy watching those two be super-humans more than I enjoy seeing Dominick Toretto take on a small army by himself. I won’t lie, F9 really diminished my interest in the next two Fast & Furious movies. I get they’ve made a reputation by pushing the limit, but F9 just pushed way too far.
epicstream.com

Leslie Grace Shares 'First Look' as Batgirl in 'Costume'

It might still be a long wait for the Batgirl movie. However, we don't have to wait long before seeing Leslie Grace in costume. The In The Heights star has just revealed the "first look" at her Batgirl costume just in time for Halloween. In July, it was confirmed that...
ComicBook

Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Shares New Workout Video

While the upcoming Batgirl movie for HBO Max doesn't yet have a release date, we are getting ever closer to the much-anticipated project as pre-production continues and Leslie Grace, who is expected to play Batgirl in the film, continues to keep fans in the loop with behind-the-scenes looks at her preparation for the role. On Saturday, Grace took to social media with another short video of her training for the iconic role, this time not only showing the work she's putting in but also making jokes about "Batgirl workout problems", including how Batgirl "boxes for her supper" and more.
ComicBook

Red Notice has Netflix's Biggest Opening Day for a Film

Red Notice is the most expensive film Netflix has ever produced, a flick featuring a trio of Hollywood A-listers as leads. The plan to stack the cast apparently worked out well for the streamer, as the movie has now had the best first day of any film on the service. Ryan Reynolds, one of those aforementioned leads, shared the news Saturday night on his Twitter account. Sharing an image of himself alongside costars Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson, Reynolds revealed the news while simultaneously joking about the release of Taylor Swift's latest re-released album.
Variety

Can Halle Berry Be the First Woman to Direct Herself to an Acting Nomination for ‘Bruised’?

Halle Berry, the sole Black woman to win the best actress Oscar in 93 years, has unveiled her directorial debut film “Bruised” at the AFI Film Festival, showcasing a commitment and skill that only the very best actors in the world can harness. Written by debut screenwriter Michelle Rosenfarb, “Bruised” tells the story of Jackie Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter that seeks redemption once the son that she abandoned reenters her life. In probably her most challenging and authoritative work as an actress since “Monster’s Ball” (2001), Berry shows that at 55 years old, she still harnesses the talent and enthusiasm to...
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
