Hopefully this has been a relaxing Sunday for Lions fans! To cap off the weekend, we get the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Tennessee Titans. The Rams are looking to cement themselves as top-dog in the NFL with a win tonight. Los Angeles is sitting at 7-1, and a prime reason for this successful season is Matthew Stafford. Stafford is arguably the frontrunner for MVP right now, as he and Cooper Kupp have established chemistry we haven’t seen since his days of throwing to Calvin Johnson. Coupled with an efficient run game from Darrell Henderson, the Rams offense is tough.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO