Safaricom has three primary loan products; Fuliza, which it co-owns with NCBA and KCB, KCB M-PESA, and M-Shwari that it also runs alongside NCBA. Fuliza is barely two years old, but it is the most popular of the three. It is an overdraft facility, and as much as the operator does not call it a loan product, its financial results are listed under the ‘lending’ segment on this year’s H1 FY22 publication.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO