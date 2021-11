A three-judge panel of the Louisiana-based U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday extended its stay of the Biden administration's workplace vaccine rule, saying the groups challenging the requirement "show a great likelihood of success on the merits." The emergency workplace safety rule would require companies with 100 or more employees to ensure that their workers either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or masked and tested weekly, starting in January.

