CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

AMC posts narrower-than-expected loss, but CEO says there are still pandemic challenges ahead

By Sarah Whitten, @sarahwhit10
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMC said that all of its domestic cinemas were open as of Sept. 30, as were 99% of its international theaters. The movie theater chain noted that it welcomed back 40 million guests during the third quarter across locations in the U.S., Europe and Middle East thanks to new blockbuster titles...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

MoviePass' resurrection will face old problems and new rivals

MoviePass co-founder Stacy Spikes regained ownership of the company after its bankruptcy filing in 2019 and it is looking to reboot it. The subscription service's attempted resurrection comes at a time when many movie theater chains have bolstered their own paid loyalty programs to include ticket subscriptions and discounted concessions.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Aron
Street.Com

SoFi Stock Jumps on Better-Than-Expected Sales and Narrower Loss

Shares of online financial services company SoFi Technologies (SOFI) - Get SOFI TECHNOLOGIES INC Report jumped on Wednesday after the company reported third quarter results ahead of estimates. SoFi reported a third quarter net loss of 5 cents per share on revenue of $277 million. Analysts were expecting a loss...
STOCKS
Norwalk Hour

AMC CEO Defends Selling Shares

AMC CEO Adam Aron has defended himself after selling about $25 million of his shares and sending the share price tumbling down. He tweeted Wednesday, "62.5% of my annual pay is AMC stock, not cash. I hadn’t sold even 1 AMC share in 6 years. I publicly said months ago and again Monday, now at age 67, it’s prudent to diversify assets for estate planning. I STILL HAVE WELL OVER 2 MILLION OWNED/GRANTED AMC SHARES. I believe in AMC."
STOCKS
investing.com

LATAM Airlines posts $692 million Q3 loss as pandemic headwinds persist

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Latin America's largest airline, LATAM Airlines (OTC:LTMAQ), reported losses of some $692 million in the third quarter on Tuesday, as the indebted company said it was still battling challenges from the coronavirus pandemic. LATAM's total revenue climbed to $1.31 billion in the July-September quarter, an increase of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
smarteranalyst.com

Wynn Posts Wider-Than-Expected Q3 Loss

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) has posted mixed results for the third quarter of 2021. The casino and resorts operator has reported an adjusted loss of $1.24 per share, wider than analysts’ expectations of a loss of $1.36 per share. The company had registered a loss of $7.04 per share in the same quarter last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Theaters#Amc Entertainment#Ceo#Cinemas
MarketWatch

Duolingo stock gains 8% after narrower-than-expected loss for company

Shares of Duolingo Inc. rose more than 8% in the extended session Wednesday after the language-learning app company reported a narrower-than-expected loss and sales that were above Wall Street expectations. Duolingo said it lost $29 million, or 98 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with a net loss of $3.2 million, or 25 cents a share, in the prior-year quarter. The company pinned the wider loss on costs related to its IPO in July. Revenue rose 40% to $63.6 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Duolingo to post a loss of $1.02 a share on sales of $61 million. The stock ended the regular trading day up 0.9%. "Our performance during the third quarter was exceptional. We achieved record bookings and a record number of paid subscribers, with monthly and daily users also reaching all-time highs," co-founder and Chief Executive Luis von Ahn said in a statement.
STOCKS
Deadline

AMC Entertainment’s Reddit Investors Want It To Make Movies (Again), A Branded Credit Card, AMC Cryptocurrency – Could Be, Says CEO Adam Aron

AMC CEO Adam Aron, who already has announced a push into retail popcorn sales and accepting payment in cryptocurrencies, waxed enthusiastic Monday at a flood of new ventures suggested by the chain’s 4.1 million retail investors. The floated ideas include everything from an AMC credit card and a return to movie producing to its own branded cryptocurrency. AMC may have been fighting for its life last year, when it staved off bankruptcy multiple times, Aron said on a post-earnings conference call. But it’s a new era thanks to cash the company was able to raise from a ballooning stock price early...
BUSINESS
Deadline

AMC Entertainment Sees Q3 Sales Surge, Losses Narrow Amid Theatrical Recovery; CEO Says Chain Welcomed 40M Moviegoers Globally

AMC Entertainment saw revenue jump to $763 million last quarter, beating Wall Street forecasts on a strong movie slate and accelerating theatrical recovery. Adjusted EPS losses of 44 cents a share shrank from a loss of $8.41 a year ago. Analysts had anticipated sales of $708 million with an EPS loss of 53 cents. As of quarter’s end on September 30, AMC operated 596 domestic theatres and 351 internationally. Substantially all of them were open for the entirety of the third quarter. Some 40 million moviegoers attended during the quarter. Aron said the world’s largest chain is also encouraged by the results from...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
Shore News Network

AMC revenue beats, loss narrows as movie buffs return to theaters

(Reuters) -AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc on Monday blew past estimates for quarterly revenue, as nearly all of its theaters reopened and moviegoers returned for new releases such as “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Black Widow”. The world’s largest movie-theater company also posted a smaller-than-expected loss, with...
MOVIES
TheStreet

SmileDirectClub Shares Fall on Wider-Than-Expected Loss

Shares of SmileDirectClub (SDC) - Get SmileDirectClub Inc Class A Report slumped in after-hours trading Monday after the online orthodontics company reported a wider-than-expected third-quarter net loss on 18% lower revenue. Shares of the Nashville company were 23% lower at $4.02 in after-hours action. The loss widened to 23 cents...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Deadline

AMC Networks Unlikely To Bid On Starz, Interim CEO Matt Blank Says After Stellar Q3 Earnings Report – Update

UPDATED with executive comment. AMC Networks is unlikely to bid on Starz, but is “always looking at opportunities” for M&A, according to interim CEO Matt Blank. The exec made the comments during the company’s conference call with Wall Street analysts to discuss its stellar third-quarter results. Starz is poised to be cut loose by Lionsgate, which said it is exploring strategic options, including a potential sale, of the premium network. Blank, the former longtime Showtime boss who joined AMC over the summer to take the wheel from departing CEO Josh Sapan, was not asked about AMC’s status as a potential acquisition...
BUSINESS
Deadline

AMC Entertainment Launching Retail Popcorn Business: It’s “So Natural And Logical,” CEO Adam Aron Says

Theatrical giant AMC Entertainment said Thursday that it’s “expanding its business outside of the traditional theatrical exhibition industry with plans to capture a piece of the growing multi-billion dollar popcorn market.” That means it will be selling AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn through four new platforms starting next year, including at AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn kiosks at select mall retail locations around the country. The company will also make the popcorn available through food delivery-to-home services, and it will sell “To Go” packages at its theatres of freshly popped popcorn for takeout and/or pickup. Later in 2022, AMC plans to offer prepackaged and ready-to-pop...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy