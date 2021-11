The New Mexico Economic Development Department is hosting NMFA in this upcoming webinar to review the Business Recovery Grant Program (formerly called LEDA Recovery Grants). Do you run a New Mexico small business or nonprofit organization that experienced financial hardship due to the pandemic? The Business Recovery Grant Program is awarding funds to will help cover your business’ rent, lease, or mortgage payments, so that you can rehire the workforce you need.

TAOS, NM ・ 6 DAYS AGO