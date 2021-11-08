CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Seen Exiting Amazon Van, What Happened In This Van? [VIDEO]

By Chris Reed
 6 days ago
The internet is trying to figure out what was going in an Amazon delivery van after a woman, who doesn't appear to work for Amazon, was seen exiting a van as it was parked. A man appears to open the door for this woman and she walks away...

The Independent

Amazon driver fired after woman seen climbing out of back of van

An Amazon driver in Florida has been fired after a woman was filmed exiting his work van in a video that has been viewed nearly 12 million times on TikTok.The 11-second viral video was filmed by Dylan Hook, who told Storyful he noticed a woman enter the vehicle while staying at a hotel across the road.He said he began filming when he saw the door open a few minutes afterwards.In the clip, a woman in a black dress and with no shoes exits the backdoor of the van and walks away. The driver, who only appears in the clip briefly, was reportedly fired for allowing unauthorised passengers to enter their delivery vehicles.“The driver is no longer delivering packages to Amazon customers,” a representative told TMZ.The video attracted nearly 26,000 comments.“So this is why my packages are always delayed?” wrote one person. Read More Amazon to pay billions to prevent Christmas shortagesAmazon delivery driver filmed beating 67-year-old woman after dispute over delayed packageAmazon will monitor delivery drivers with AI cameras that know when they yawn
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNET

There's a hidden section of Amazon that has even lower prices

Black Friday deals are already ramping up, but if you're an Amazon Prime member, there are comparable deals to be had year round -- deals that you may not even be aware of. This shopping hack is really a separate section of Amazon's website called Amazon Warehouse deals, where the retail giant houses only discounted items. And not a lot of people know about it. Plus, if you're a Prime member, you can still get free two-day shipping (one of the membership perks), too.
RETAIL
Jalopnik

Amazon Delivery Van Cut In Half By Amtrak Train

Residents of the outlying communities west of Milwaukee might have to wait a little longer to receive packages from Amazon. An Amazon delivery van was bisected by an Amtrak train after the train collided with the rear section of the van at a railway crossing in Ixonia, WI. Thankfully, the driver of the van and everyone aboard the train was relatively unharmed after the incident last Wednesday afternoon.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Verge

Rivian will start selling electric vans to non-Amazon companies in 2023

Rivian says it will start taking orders for its electric delivery vans in 2022 and will deliver them to fleet customers in “early 2023,” calling into question the status of Amazon’s exclusive rights to the vehicle. The buzzy EV startup — which is slated to go public this week at...
BUSINESS
cooksillustrated.com

NewsBreak
Amazon
Indy100

Amazon driver fired after video of woman leaving his van goes viral

An Amazon driver was reportedly fired after a video of a women leaving his van went viral on TikTok. The video, which accrued a whopping 11.4 million views, appeared to be filmed from someone’s apartment window and showed the driver opening the back of the van which a woman wearing a black dress and no shoes then walked out of. The TikTok user who posted it said it was filmed in Florida.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rochester, MN
Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

