Toledo Walleye forward John Albert has been named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week October 25 through October 31. Albert led the way for the Walleye with his first professional hat trick on Friday in Toledo’s 10-1 win at Iowa. He followed that up with another goal and an assist in Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Heartlanders. In total, the 32-year-old posted four goals with a pair of assists during the week and finished with an impressive plus-6 rating.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO