CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

After a Health Setback, Jennifer Just Needed a Little Motivation

By Thrive Challenge
Thrive Global
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2017, I slipped in my kitchen and herniated a disc in my back that ended up causing nerve damage in my foot. I had to wear a boot for four months, and when I finally got the boot off, they figured out that I had gotten a blood clot in...

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
WEIGHT LOSS
womenfitness.net

Tips To Losing Stubborn Belly Fat Over 50

Belly fat, aka visceral fat that is deep in the belly, is very different than the type you pinch under the skin – it is much more metabolically and chemically active, strongly associated with how well you respond to insulin and dietary carbohydrates, and also very closely linked with inflammation, with which it is both cause AND effect – it causes inflammation and is caused by inflammation in the body. Insulin resistance is a condition in which your body does not respond appropriately to insulin, the hormone that controls the amount of glucose, (sugar) in your blood, and excess insulin in your body leads to weight gain – especially belly fat plus it makes it much harder to lose weight!
FITNESS
shefinds

The Super-Dehydrating Drink No One Over 50 Should Be Having Because It Causes Eye Bags

Do you ever have one of those mornings where you wake up and your face still looks tired? This happens to most of us, and it usually boils down to under-eye circles. Many people believe that dark circles signify a lack of sleep, but they can be also caused by an array of different factors that vary from skincare routine to genetics and even potentially allergies. Another factor? Nutrition. Eating the wrong foods can dry out your skin and cause puffiness that results in under-eye circles.
LIFESTYLE
spring.org.uk

The Best Exercise To Reduce Blood Pressure

This fun exercise will lower blood pressure and arterial stiffness. Training and completing a marathon or a fun run will lower blood pressure, decease arterial stiffening, and reverse the aging of blood vessels, a study has found. First-time marathon runners, after training and completing the run, had a 4-year reduction...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#Camping#Calories#The Thrive Challenge
insideedition.com

20-Year-Old Dancer Has Heart Attack After 'Dry Scooping' Energy Supplement

It’s billed as something to help you get the most out of your workouts, but some are consuming energy powder without mixing it in water, which can have dangerous consequences. “The dry scoop challenge” is an alarming new trend, and our investigation found that some teenagers and other gym enthusiasts...
WORKOUTS
New York Post

This simple drinks swap can help you sleep better, nutritionist says

If you’re struggling to get to sleep then you could be questioning your whole bedtime routine. A simple drink swap might be able to help you get the shut eye you need, a nutritionist has said. Experts have long hailed the ingredients in some herbal teas for their relaxing and...
LIFESTYLE
PopSugar

I Did This 10-Minute Workout For Stronger Knees For 2 Weeks and It Absolutely Helped Prevent Knee Pain

After two decades of running, my knees finally started to bother me after I began upping my mileage to train for half-marathons. My PT gave me some exercises and told me to cut down on my running, but come on! I couldn't stop running! I needed it for my mental health. But when the pain was so bad that even walking down stairs hurt, I was forced to stop and I took up rowing instead. But I still had occasional knee pain. I stumbled on this 10-minute workout for stronger knees from NASM-certified personal trainer, Jibby of Studio Jibby, and was shocked that after two weeks of doing it three times a week (which Jibby suggests), my knees truly started feeling better.
WORKOUTS
Thrive Global

Shawn Changed His Life By Making Small Changes to His Daily Routine

Before the Thrive Challenge, I was having issues with saving money and taking care of myself. I was spending too much, gaining weight, and feeling tired throughout the day. I learned about the Thrive Challenge from a co-worker, and heard it talked about in our morning meeting. Looking at how much I was spending on food, and how tired I was feeling from what I was eating, I decided that I wanted to better myself physically and financially.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Instagram
Thrive Global

How Microsteps Helped Vinod Jacob Turn His Health Around

As part of my well-being journey, I use many Microsteps in my daily life to promote positive behavior changes. Some of my favorite Microsteps for connecting with myself and others are setting aside a few minutes at the end of the day to think about what you accomplished, and taking a few minutes to connect personally with someone on your team. For recharging from work, I send a quick note to my team when stepping away and before I get into bed I escort my devices out of the bedroom…”politely.” To keep myself focused, I like to do one small thing each morning that brings me joy. For me, this is getting in a morning workout — either heavy strength training, a quick class on the Peloton, or my morning run (if I am feeling foggy I do all of the above!). Exercise is important to me, so I set up the daily movement reminder on my Fitbit and schedule time to work out — it’s usually in the morning, but sometimes I go out in the evenings if the day has been particularly stressful.
HEALTH
Thrive Global

To Feel Alive List

Last week’s blog, A Unicorn Called Happiness, (https://www.carolynmahboubi.com/blog/a-unicorn-called-happiness), left many readers with more questions than answers. Most wanted me to explore how we can identify the things that make us feel alive and purposeful. As I wrote in last week’s blog, “What we are actually seeking is not happiness but...
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

Robb Recommends: This Book by a Cancer-Surviving Cardiologist Will Teach You How to ‘Live Younger Longer’

On average, most Americans give up their New Year’s resolutions on January 17. Nearly two-thirds of all US gym memberships go utterly unused. We all want to be healthier, and most of us probably even know how. So why are we so bad at changing our behavior? Stephen Kopecky, MD, a cardiologist and double-cancer survivor at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., kept coming up against this question when advising his patients on how to reduce their likelihood of heart disease; his patients’ eyes, he says, would “glaze over.” So he decided to distill his advice into a book, Live...
ENTERTAINMENT
Thrive Global

Why Cecile Willems Celebrates One Small Thing Every Day

As part of my well-being journey, I’ve picked three Microsteps that help me prioritize my physical and mental health. The first is to drink a glass of water every morning. I picked a beautiful glass that I fill every night and I have it next to my bed when I wake up. That way I don’t have to think about it; I can simply drink out of my beautiful glass first thing in the morning. My second Microstep is to close my eyes and think of a person, place, or activity that brings me calm. I use this practice to start my 30-minute focus block on my calendar. My third Microstep is to start one-on-one conversations and Team conversations by asking questions about the other person or people. I’m trying to be more deliberate with this practice to ensure that my colleagues and team members know that I care about their well-being as well as what they’re working on.
HEALTH
EatThis

Eating Habits to Avoid If You Don't Want Diabetes, Say Experts

We all have our own vices when it comes to food. Some of us may enjoy swinging through the McDonald's drive-through for late-night french fries, while others of us may enjoy a heaping bowl of ice cream with chocolate fudge during at-home movie nights. Whatever yours is, it's important to...
FITNESS
EatThis

The Worst Side Effect of Drinking Alcohol, Says Dietitian

Whether you enjoy a glass of wine on occasion or mark the start of the weekend with a few cocktails, alcohol is a frequent component of countless meals, celebrations, and social gatherings. In fact, 54.9% of U.S. adults surveyed by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health in 2019...
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrive Global

How I Added Gratitude to Daily Life

A few months back, my mental health took a dive. I love my full life, my job, and my growing family. But I felt stuck. I was only seeing the negative in my daily routine. Things like to-do lists, cranky kids, and my tired body took center stage. And I...
HEALTH
marksdailyapple.com

Ask a Health Coach: Motivation, Meal Plans, and Managing Picky Eaters

“While I’m doing well with my primal lifestyle, I’d like some help getting my 3-year-old to eat better. Out of ease, my wife and I (wife isn’t so primal) have been buying processed things for him and since I stay at home, I do have more control over his schedule and diet for most of the time. What are some strategies I can implement for getting him to eat healthier foods and what sort of foods should I feed him?”
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy