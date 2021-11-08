CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Why Cecile Willems Celebrates One Small Thing Every Day

By Cecile Willems
Thrive Global
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of my well-being journey, I’ve picked three Microsteps that help me prioritize my physical and mental health. The first is to drink a glass of water every morning. I picked a beautiful glass that I fill every night and I have it next to my bed when I wake...

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

How Microsteps Helped Vinod Jacob Turn His Health Around

As part of my well-being journey, I use many Microsteps in my daily life to promote positive behavior changes. Some of my favorite Microsteps for connecting with myself and others are setting aside a few minutes at the end of the day to think about what you accomplished, and taking a few minutes to connect personally with someone on your team. For recharging from work, I send a quick note to my team when stepping away and before I get into bed I escort my devices out of the bedroom…”politely.” To keep myself focused, I like to do one small thing each morning that brings me joy. For me, this is getting in a morning workout — either heavy strength training, a quick class on the Peloton, or my morning run (if I am feeling foggy I do all of the above!). Exercise is important to me, so I set up the daily movement reminder on my Fitbit and schedule time to work out — it’s usually in the morning, but sometimes I go out in the evenings if the day has been particularly stressful.
HEALTH
The Portland Mercury

Every Day, Every Night

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Everyday, I walk around aimless. I do my duties. I fulfill my obligations. I keep an eye out for fun. But it's dull and I never quite no what I'm doing or why. Then the nighttime comes, and it hits me; I NEED Chinese food. That's all I want and all I'll ever want. I can almost taste it. But it's bedtime now. Matter of fact, I can't keep my eyes open for even another minute. So I go to sleep. The Sun rises. And then... what was it I needed again? Something... I can't remember what. So I walk around aimless. I do my duties. I fulfill my obligations. I keep an eye out for some fun. But it's dull.. and I never quite no what I'm doing. Or why. And then the nighttime comes and it hits me..
PORTLAND, OR
Thrive Global

Shawn Changed His Life By Making Small Changes to His Daily Routine

Before the Thrive Challenge, I was having issues with saving money and taking care of myself. I was spending too much, gaining weight, and feeling tired throughout the day. I learned about the Thrive Challenge from a co-worker, and heard it talked about in our morning meeting. Looking at how much I was spending on food, and how tired I was feeling from what I was eating, I decided that I wanted to better myself physically and financially.
FITNESS
Thrive Global

How I Added Gratitude to Daily Life

A few months back, my mental health took a dive. I love my full life, my job, and my growing family. But I felt stuck. I was only seeing the negative in my daily routine. Things like to-do lists, cranky kids, and my tired body took center stage. And I...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Bees#Mental Health#Thrive
Thrive Global

To Feel Alive List

Last week’s blog, A Unicorn Called Happiness, (https://www.carolynmahboubi.com/blog/a-unicorn-called-happiness), left many readers with more questions than answers. Most wanted me to explore how we can identify the things that make us feel alive and purposeful. As I wrote in last week’s blog, “What we are actually seeking is not happiness but...
LIFESTYLE
Thrive Global

After a Health Setback, Jennifer Just Needed a Little Motivation

In 2017, I slipped in my kitchen and herniated a disc in my back that ended up causing nerve damage in my foot. I had to wear a boot for four months, and when I finally got the boot off, they figured out that I had gotten a blood clot in that same leg. It took a while until I could get back to my usual activity. I wasn’t putting in effort to maintain my weight, eat better, or do the exercises that I needed to make sure that my body was healing. Then, in March of this year, I herniated another disc. I felt so frustrated. I said to myself, “I can’t keep doing this to my body. I need to do something to help myself.”
FITNESS
WISH-TV

Things every puppy needs to learn

Having a new puppy can be a joy, but when it comes to teaching them good behavior, there are three TOP lessons they need to learn. Here’s Nathan Lowe, the Indy Dog Whisperer, as he introduces us to French Bulldog Miss Sunday Rose.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Cisco
Best Life

Never Say These 2 Words to a Flight Attendant, Expert Warns

As we all know, air travel is a far cry from what it used to be in the golden age when flight attendants wheeled a carving station down the aisle at mealtime and passengers ate on real china. These days, the whole experience can feel downright uncivilized, and flight attendants have been pushed to the limits of their patience by unruly or unreasonable—even downright violent—passengers. Such challenging working conditions can create a tinderbox of tension and anxiety on airplanes, and in that environment, just a few poorly chosen words can be misconstrued, even when passengers know they're joking or are merely trying to make conversation with silly banter. That's why, on your next flight, you should plan to talk to flight attendants not only with kindness and compassion, but also with mindfulness that words matter.
LIFESTYLE
Scrubs Magazine

Misdiagnosed Nurse Took Her Own Life After Losing Both Legs and an Arm

A nurse who lost her legs and an arm was found dead by her husband. Jaynie Carpenter, 53, was left with just one limb after she contracted sepsis four years ago. Known as a frequent traveller, Carpenter been raising money to get a pioneering limb surgery that is not available on the U.K.’s publicly-funded National Health Service. She raised over $35,000 of her $485k target when she died after saying that life was not enjoyable.
HEALTH
insideedition.com

20-Year-Old Dancer Has Heart Attack After 'Dry Scooping' Energy Supplement

It’s billed as something to help you get the most out of your workouts, but some are consuming energy powder without mixing it in water, which can have dangerous consequences. “The dry scoop challenge” is an alarming new trend, and our investigation found that some teenagers and other gym enthusiasts...
WORKOUTS
Only In South Carolina

This Bizarre Roadside Attraction In South Carolina Will Make You Do A Double Take

Hidden alongside a rural road in the upstate of South Carolina is a wonderful little roadside attraction that’s guaranteed to make you do a double take, and even make a u-turn. Popular all year-round, it’s the kind of place you’ll go back to on the regular. Read on to learn why. The hours for the […] The post This Bizarre Roadside Attraction In South Carolina Will Make You Do A Double Take appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: Best friend blows up over last-minute destination wedding

Dear Carolyn: My girlfriend and I decided to have a small, intimate wedding in a foreign country and invited guests with one month’s notice. We anticipated most wouldn’t come, so we clarified that there was no pressure at all and that we didn’t want gifts. Most of my friends couldn’t come but congratulated me and wished me the best.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy