We Support Each Other When “W.E. Support Local”

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, its impact could be felt by all, but especially parents. The combined impacts of home-schooling, work, and new family dynamics were enough to test temperaments and bank accounts. Though lawyer-turned-CEO and co-founder Michelle Chan began developing Workplayce, a co-working space for parents, before 2020, the year certainly emphasized the need for it. Set to open soon (join the waitlist here-no financial commitment required), Workplayce is poised to be a dream come true for parents who need a place outside of the home that will support their work and their duties as parents. We’re talking...

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 8 HOURS AGO