We Support Each Other When “W.E. Support Local”

The Lily I. Jutila Center was renovated and reopened in 2005 to create a spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation in the community. The Jutila Center aims to nurture students in their transition from college to business along with providing a collaborative, experiential learning environment between students, faculty and industry to learn and apply the best sustainable business practices. The proud home of Finlandia’s International School of Art & Design, the Jutila Center holds state-of-the-art computer labs utilized by Finlandia and Copper Country ISD CTE program students. The highly regarded Fiber Arts Studio, located on the first floor, plays host to Festival Ruska’s Finnish American Folk School events each fall. Leasing office space to more than 30 service and retail businesses, the Jutila Center cultivates a space for local companies to innovate and thrive.
