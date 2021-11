KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a pair of fires over the weekend, according to news releases from the department. The department responded to a structure fire Saturday, Nov. 13 at the 1800 block of Elgin Street and noticed smoke rising from the attic of a four-apartment residence, according to the release. All those inside were able to flee while firefighters entered. They quickly found the source of the smoke and put out the fire within minutes of arriving, according to the first release.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO