Earnings Recap: PayPal, Roblox, AMC, Tripadvisor

With their latest quarter results, tech giants such as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), among others, erased any doubt that they can maintain their level of dominance. But even Big Tech faced issues related due to chip shortages and disrupted supply chains that made Apple and Amazon deliver the first disappointing results in years. Moreover, there's little doubt that both tech giants can mitigate the disruption in the quarters ahead. But last week, we also learned that many (if not each) of these companies ignored the noise and focused on doing what they are good at: proving the tech doubters wrong again.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO