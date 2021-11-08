CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earnings Recap: PayPal, Roblox, AMC, Tripadvisor

By Daniel Kuhn
Street.Com
 6 days ago

Street.Com

Tech Stocks Roundup: Why Expert Says Twitter Is A Poor Investment

Twitter Blue, the company's (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report premium subscription service, is now available in the US. The service, which charges users $3 a month for additional features like reading articles ad-free and undoing tweets after they've been sent, has been available on iOS in Canada and Australia since June.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is This an Overreaction to PayPal's Earnings?

Today's video focuses on PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and its recent earnings, reported on Nov. 8 after the market closed. Here are some highlights from the video. PayPal reported revenue of $6.18 billion, up 13% year over year (YOY) and down 1% quarter over quarter. Total payment volume of $310 billion for the quarter was up 26% YOY. Management informed investors that eBay's (NASDAQ:EBAY) merchant services continue to see a substantial decline compared to a year ago. Excluding eBay's merchant services, revenue and total payment volume would have grown at more robust levels.
MARKETS
Street.Com

Premarket Movers Thursday - Beyond Meat, Rivian, Disney

Stock futures edged higher Thursday after investors digested the accelerated pace of U.S. inflation. Here are some of the top movers ahead of the market action on Thursday. Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Beyond Meat, Inc. Report fell after the alternative-meat maker reported a wider third-quarter loss and lower-than-expected revenue. Guidance for the fourth quarter also missed analysts' forecast.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Beyond Meat, Inc.

Let's take a look at the charts and indicators. * My revised levels I don't want there to be any ambiguity about the size of my positions, or about my buy and short levels, as I strive for as much transparency as possible. This column is a continued commitment towards that sort of disclosure. "Wh...
INDUSTRY
Street.Com

Buy the Dip in Disney? The Charts May Not Agree

It’s not a good day for the House of Mouse, with Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report stock down more than 6% on Thursday. On the plus side, it’s well off the session low when shares were down more than 9% on the day. While it’s not exactly...
STOCKS
Benzinga

CNBC's Final Trades: Corteva, Vale, Roblox And Paypal

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link of Hightower said Corteva Inc (NYSE:CTVA) is a “great agricultural company” that is well positioned for 2022, now that they have “put a ton of pricing power in place.”. The company, which was spun off from DowDuPont in 2019, now has a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Affimed Q3 Earnings

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Affimed their estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.15, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $2,109,000 from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: MediaAlpha Q3 Earnings

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MediaAlpha their estimated earnings by 1100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $0.01, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $1,201,000 from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Intellicheck Q3 Earnings

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Intellicheck reported in-line EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.05, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $2,132,000 from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Robinhood, PayPal, AMC, Nvidia and Mixed Markets - 5 Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Tuesday, November 9:. 1. -- Stocks Futures Mixed Amid Fed Leadership, Inflation Concerns. U.S. equity futures traded mixed Tuesday, with investors injecting a note of caution into the markets following last night's double-set of all-time highs, amid questions over leadership at the Federal Reserve and pace of inflation heading into the final months of the year.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: General Electric, PayPal, Roblox and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. General Electric — Shares of General Electric popped 2.7% after announcing Tuesday that it will divide into three separate publicly traded units focused on aviation, health care and energy. The action followed consistent underperformance of its share price over the last two decades.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Vericel Q3 Earnings

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Vericel their estimated earnings by 266.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.03, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $2,248,000 from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: BioNTech Q3 Earnings

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BioNTech their estimated earnings by 21.03%, reporting an EPS of $14.56 versus an estimate of $12.03, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $7,099,169,000 from the same...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Recap: MannKind Q3 Earnings

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MannKind their estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.07, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $6,859,000 from the same...
FXStreet.com

PayPal Earnings Preview: Will PYPL earnings turn the tide?

PayPal reports Q3 earnings after the close on Monday. Wall Street expects EPS of $1.08. PYPL is currently sitting on strong support. PayPal (PYPL) stock is down more than 20% in the past three months. With Q3 earnings expected out after Monday's market close, many PYPL investors are hoping a positive read will be enough to stop the bleeding and launch the stock on its next trip back to $300, a price that seems impossible at the moment. PYPL stock is rising 1.9%, to $230.15 at the time of writing.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NBC Miami

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Robinhood, TripAdvisor, PayPal & More

Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading:. Roblox — Roblox shares surged 30% following the online gaming platform's quarterly results. The company reported revenue of $637.8 million during the period, ahead of the $636.5 million Wall Street was expecting, according to estimates from Refinitiv. TripAdvisor — Shares...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

How to Profit From PayPal Stock's Pre-Earnings Dip

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is one of the biggest financial technology companies in the world. PYPL operates as a payment processor for online vendors, auction sites, and many other commercial users, for which it charges a fee. The PayPal platform supports more than 400 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets, serving as an electronic alternative to traditional paper methods such as checks and money orders.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Cabot Q4 Earnings

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cabot their estimated earnings by 7.77%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.03, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $245,000,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Last Week's Earnings Recap

With their latest quarter results, tech giants such as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), among others, erased any doubt that they can maintain their level of dominance. But even Big Tech faced issues related due to chip shortages and disrupted supply chains that made Apple and Amazon deliver the first disappointing results in years. Moreover, there's little doubt that both tech giants can mitigate the disruption in the quarters ahead. But last week, we also learned that many (if not each) of these companies ignored the noise and focused on doing what they are good at: proving the tech doubters wrong again.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Kiplinger

PayPal (PYPL) Earnings Ahead, But All Eyes on M&A Outlook

While the busiest stretch of earnings season is behind us, there are still plenty of high-profile names left to report. Included in the bunch are fintech firm PayPal Holdings (PYPL, $224.74), cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (COIN, $339.56) and media and entertainment giant Walt Disney (DIS, $175.96) – each of which will unveil their quarterly results this week.
MARKETS

