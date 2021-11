Due to the explosive growth of schools and mosdos hatorah opening up in New Jersey, Agudath Israel is thrilled to announce the publication of its first ever Yeshiva Handbook. The 168-page handbook contains a step-by-step guide on how to open a non-profit, nonpublic school in New Jersey. Written in easy-to-understand layman’s language, the handbook guides nonpublic schools on how to incorporate, set up payroll, maintain adequate internal control and recordkeeping measures, and stay in full compliance with federal and New Jersey regulations. The handbook also contains a breakdown of every available nonpublic school government program in New Jersey, and how nonpublic schools can most effectively access and use the available resources.

EDUCATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO