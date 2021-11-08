CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Vuzix: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Register Citizen
 6 days ago

WEST HENRIETTA, N.Y. (AP) _ Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) on Monday reported a loss of $7.9...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

AI Lending Platform Upstart CEO on Q3 Earnings, Customer Growth

David Girouard, CEO of Upstart, an artificial intelligence lending platform, joined Cheddar to discuss Q3 earnings, noting growth in revenue and profits as more banks, credit unions, and car dealerships use Upstart tech. He also reflected on how his fintech company is working to help people with low credit or no credit secure access to credit and loans.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
investing.com

2 Cannabis Stocks That Could Double in the Next 5 Years

Investors who buy individual stocks aim to outpace the broader markets over a period of time. But doing so requires a ton of expertise, patience, and foresight to understand long-term trends. Canadian cannabis stocks touched record highs soon after marijuana was legalized in Canada at the federal level. But these companies have grossly underperformed the broader markets in the last three years.
The Motley Fool

1 Explosive Fintech Stock Set to Crush the Market

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) leans on artificial intelligence to help merchants identify and combat e-commerce fraud. Since going public earlier this year, the stock has fallen 50% from its high, but investors shouldn't count this company out just yet. In this Backstage Pass video, which was recorded on Oct. 27, 2021, Motley...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Ap#Vuzix Corp#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
The Motley Fool

2 Top Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Is Sleeping On

Atlantica pays a sustainable dividend. Medical Properties has healthy growth ahead. Most dividend stocks have rallied this year. That's one reason why the dividend yield on the S&P 500 is below 1.3% these days, its lowest level in two decades. However, while most dividend stocks are higher, compressing their yields,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Recent IPO Stock to Keep on Your Radar

The apparel market represents the largest category in the e-commerce industry. And resale happens to be the fastest-growing segment of the apparel market. ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) has created one of the world's largest resale platforms for women's and kids' clothing. After going public earlier this year, the stock price sits 36%...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Insurers plan to up ramp up private market investments, BlackRock says

GLASGOW / NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Insurers plan to increase their allocations to private markets to 14% from 11% over the next two years in the hunt for yield, as they add more money to environmentally focused investment funds, BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) officials said. (BLK.N) Charles Hatami, global...
Benzinga

Tesla Remains Top-Discussed Stock On WallStreetBets; PaySafe, AMD And These Are Other Top Trends Today

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Friday, while PaySafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) are also seeing high interest. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is seeing...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy