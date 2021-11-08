Vuzix: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

David Girouard, CEO of Upstart, an artificial intelligence lending platform, joined Cheddar to discuss Q3 earnings, noting growth in revenue and profits as more banks, credit unions, and car dealerships use Upstart tech. He also reflected on how his fintech company is working to help people with low credit or no credit secure access to credit and loans.
Investors who buy individual stocks aim to outpace the broader markets over a period of time. But doing so requires a ton of expertise, patience, and foresight to understand long-term trends. Canadian cannabis stocks touched record highs soon after marijuana was legalized in Canada at the federal level. But these companies have grossly underperformed the broader markets in the last three years.
Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) leans on artificial intelligence to help merchants identify and combat e-commerce fraud. Since going public earlier this year, the stock has fallen 50% from its high, but investors shouldn't count this company out just yet. In this Backstage Pass video, which was recorded on Oct. 27, 2021, Motley...
Atlantica pays a sustainable dividend. Medical Properties has healthy growth ahead. Most dividend stocks have rallied this year. That's one reason why the dividend yield on the S&P 500 is below 1.3% these days, its lowest level in two decades. However, while most dividend stocks are higher, compressing their yields,...
The apparel market represents the largest category in the e-commerce industry. And resale happens to be the fastest-growing segment of the apparel market. ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) has created one of the world's largest resale platforms for women's and kids' clothing. After going public earlier this year, the stock price sits 36%...
GLASGOW / NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Insurers plan to increase their allocations to private markets to 14% from 11% over the next two years in the hunt for yield, as they add more money to environmentally focused investment funds, BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) officials said. (BLK.N) Charles Hatami, global...
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Friday, while PaySafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) are also seeing high interest. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is seeing...
General Electric this week said it is calling it quits on being a mega conglomerate, with plans to split into three public companies. But first it wants to buy back up to $23 billion of its own debt over roughly a month.
