Guilfoyle: Markets Boosted By Earnings

The stock market has performed well during recent weeks, boosted by good earnings reports, Stephen “Sarge” Guilfoyle argues.

The stock market’s returns have come with higher trading volume, he noted in a recent Real Money Pro column. “In fact, it has been a good three weeks or so, in general, across the equity landscape,” Guilfoyle wrote recently on Real Money.

FactSet reported that 84% of companies that have posted results “have reported upside surprises on profitability as 75% have beaten expectations for revenue generation, which is key because this is the quarter that was expected to show some serious margin pressure,” he wrote.

Many companies are cautious with their projected earnings for the fourth quarter and 2022 since inflation, supply chain bottlenecks, the global pandemic and the lack of a consensus in Congress are playing a factor.

In addition, "Pricing power is everything. That's what some transports have right now, and will have for some time moving forward," Guilfoyle wrote.

While higher inflation and prices could continue through mid 2022 as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has predicted, the economy has not experienced “any real demand destruction,” he added..

Investors should expect more capital to flow back into stocks because yields for Treasurys have contracted. The market could experience additional volatility as the pandemic woes continue.

“I do not expect these forces to leave no scars,” he wrote. “There will be volatility, perhaps excessive volatility as the post-pandemic economy takes shape here, or there, and while pandemic shutdowns go on and on somewhere else.”